"Gonna miss the texts after every race from the big bro" – Bubba Wallace Jr. pays tribute to Wendell O. Scott Jr.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace Jr. has been hit hard by the passing away of his supporter, mentor, and friend Wendell Scott Jr. He was the son of one of the first African-American drivers in the sport, Wendell Scott Sr. A regular fixture on his father's crew, Scott Jr. died on Friday, February 11.

The two formed a strong bond that went beyond friendship, with Scott Jr.’s family always being at the forefront of guiding and congratulating Wallace Jr. throughout the latter's career. In his Twitter account, the Toyota Camry #23 driver posted a moving tribute to his mentor, writing:

“Damn gonna miss the text after every race from the big bro! Meet Jr in 2008 at Franklin County Speedway, he made a lot happen for me thru my career! May one of the best rest easy! Love you bro”

NASCAR was not left out in mourning for Scott Jr. On their Facebook account, they posted a statement of condolence for the Scott family, terming the departed as having been dedicated to preserving his father's legacy.

News of Scott Jr.'s passing was announced on Friday by the Wendell Scott Foundation on their Twitter account, writing:

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Wendell O.Scott Jr., the son of Wendell O. Scott Sr., and Mary Scott. We loved Brother dearly and we will miss him terribly. The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this challenging time.”

Wendell Scott Jr.'s passing might make it a tough season for Bubba Wallace Jr. as he prepares for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 23XI Racing driver finished 18th in the recently concluded LA Clash and will be participating in Daytona 500 which will commence on February 16.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s relationship with Wendell O. Scott Jr. in his racing career

Wendell O. Scott Jr. was the son of the late legend Wendell O. Scott Sr., the first black-American driver to win NASCAR’s highest race, the Grand National Series, in 1963.

Many years after the feat, Bubba Wallace Jr. eventually broke the barrier when he won his first Cup Series race at Talladega in October 2021. In doing so, he became the second African-American to win NASCAR’s top level race since Scott Sr.

When Wallace Jr. was presented with the trophy after the win, Scott Jr. and members of his family were right beside him. The former has always attributed his career achievements to Scott’s family and their undying support.

The two met back in 2008 at Franklin County Speedway and since then have walked a successful journey together. After Wallace Jr. won his first Truck Series race in 2013, Wendell Scott Jr. and his brother Franklin were among those who joined him in celebrating the win.

Edited by Anurag C