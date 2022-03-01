Bubba Wallace Jr. reveals insider perspective on 23XI Racing boss Denny Hamlin's time management issues

Streaming giant Netflix recently released a docuseries titled 'RACE: Bubba Wallace'. The docuseries is based on Bubba Wallace Jr., the only black driver on the current NASCAR grid, and features his life as well as career journey.

The show contains six episodes each talking about different topics. In one episode, the 23XI Racing driver disclosed previously unknown details about his boss Denny Hamlin's time management issues.

Parker Kligerman



Couple episodes into @BubbaWallace Netflix series tonight & I am thoroughly enjoying it. So many incredibly powerful moments mixed w/ cool behind the scenes of the team & @dennyhamlin I would think if this is your first exposure to @NASCAR it will definitely get you interested

Wallace Jr. was reflecting on a certain incident from 2021, before kick-off to the first dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The two had planned to travel together, and it was at this time that he noticed Hamlin's notorious habit of being late. Regarding the issue, Wallace Jr. said:

“So we’re flying out on Denny’s plane. Denny is notorious for being late. Man! My last time I flew out with him, he was about 45 minutes late. I can’t really say late, because it’s his plane, but I’m going to give him 15. I’m going to say 12:15 we’re taking off.”

After a long wait, he finally boarded the plane only to find Hamlin waiting for him inside. The only thing Wallace Jr. could do was just laugh at himself.

Part of Hamlin being the 28-year-old's boss is that the two are very good friends and drivers who have dedicated their lives to racing. They eventually arrived at the Bristol Motor Speedway, and while Wallace Jr. had a rough race finishing in 27th place, Hamlin enjoyed a top-five finish.

How the 23XI racing team has supported Bubba Wallace Jr.

Bubba Wallace Jr. was the first driver of the recently founded NASCAR team, 23XI Racing. The team was founded in 2020 by basketball legend Michael Jordan along with Denny Hamlin, an established NASCAR driver. 23XI Racing made its season debut in 2021 and is now competing in its second season.

The newcomer team has been doing quite well so far. Wallace Jr. joined the team in 2021 where he debuted with car #23 in the NASCAR Cup Series. He had a successful 2021 season with 23XI Racing, winning his first Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Kurt Busch joined the team later in 2021, making it a two-driver team.

23XI Racing



End of Stage 1



P28

P29



Long road ahead of us to gain some ground. Taking our strides as they come.

Wallace Jr. has been supported by the 23XI Racing team throughout the journey of his career, as well as the production of the documentary. RACE: Bubba Wallace premiered on Netflix on February 22.

