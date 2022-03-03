Bubba Wallace Jr.'s spotter claims Kyle Larson threw his spotter 'under the bus' after Fontana incident with teammate

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson had a successful weekend, collecting a victory in the 2022 Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

However, the win attracted some controversy after he blocked his teammate Chase Elliott and sent him straight into the wall.

However, while talking about what happened in the post-race interview, Larson defended himself but on the other hand roasted his spotter Tyler Monn.

Tyler later wrote an apology on his Twitter account, taking all the blame for what happened to Chase Elliott.

Tyler Monn @TylerMonn Today I made a mistake. I will take full responsibility for what happen on track today. I was worried more about the 22 and not the 9. It was a late call on me it had nothing to do with Kyle. Today I made a mistake. I will take full responsibility for what happen on track today. I was worried more about the 22 and not the 9. It was a late call on me it had nothing to do with Kyle.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s vocal spotter, Freddie Kraft, felt like Larson had underrated his spotter. In a podcast with Door Bumper Clear, Freddie criticized Kyle Larson for putting the blame on Monn.

“Here’s what I don’t understand: Kyle Larson races whole life without a spotter. Kyle Larson races now probably 30 times a year without a spotter, and this is now two weeks in a row that he’s thrown his spotter under the bus. The thing that really bothers me is getting out there two weeks in a row now, and essentially blaming your spotters on TV and interviews.”

Kraft is one of the most vocal spotters and he doesn’t hesitate to voice his opinion when things are going wrong.

In a post-race interview, the reigning champion had stated earlier that they were drafted by Joey Logano before he had his spotter shouting:

“outside! Outside! Outside!”

Larson had no idea Elliott was coming, and he moved to the right side, pushing Chase Elliott to the wall, who later spun, leaving the race earlier than expected.

Kyle Larson took the win at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana

Despite his win, the Hendrick drivers had to sit down and answer some difficult questions after the race.

Despite stiff competition from his fellow drivers, the No. 5 driver managed to edge out an accelerating Austin Dillon by touching the checkered flag in front of him with 195 seconds to go. FOX congratulated him for his win.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE LARSON ON HIS WIN IN FONTANA! RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE LARSON ON HIS WIN IN FONTANA! https://t.co/Y41oyKb2qV

Larson is currently set to defend his win at the historic Las Vegas Motor Speedway after winning it in the 2021 season. He is still the favorite in the upcoming Pennzoil 400, and will be hunting for his second victory of the 2022 season.

Edited by Adam Dickson