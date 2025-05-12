Bubba Wallace loses temper after newest 23XI teammate’s crash derailed his race

23XI Racing allowed Front Row Motorsports NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim to compete alongside Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11. However, Heim's maiden race in his sophomore season with the team resulted in a DNF for his teammate.

During the 267-lap Kansas Speedway race, there were cautions after cautions. Things got intense, and Busch paid the price for his teammate's mistake on the track. The accident also involved Justin Haley, who ended his day in an unfortunate DNF.

With 40 laps remaining in the Kansas race, Bubba Wallace had to move into the pits after his new teammate Corey Heim made a rookie mistake. Heim made contact with Justin Haley, starting a chain reaction of events and sending him into Erik Jones' car, ultimately meeting the outside wall. Heim steered clear of the wreck, but Wallace got involved after coming into contact with Haley's car and sustaining major damage to continue his run.

The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver lambasted his teammate for his move, and NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck shared Wallace's frustration in an X post that read:

"Bubba Wallace got turned into the fence when the cars ahead of him got together. "Fuck!" "Got any steering? "No, it's fucking killed! ... Can't have FUCKING mistakes!" (Believe referring to how he got back there)"

Bubba Wallace ended the AdventHealth in a disheartening P33 finish, earning a mere four points. Meanwhile, after starting the wreck, Corey Heim finished way ahead of Wallace in P13.

Bubba Wallace on facing pressure from his 23XI Racing teammate's success

Last month, Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast featured Bubba Wallace. During the podcast, Wallace shared his thoughts on facing pressure from teammate Tyler Reddick's success.

Recalling the moment, the Toyota driver told Harvick (5:20 onwards):

"Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint, but it's like 'I have the same stuff,' and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me. So, I'm back in the gym, and nobody's telling me, 'Hey, you need to work out to run better; you need to be in more meetings to understand better.' I took that upon myself as, like, 'I'm doing just enough to get by, and that's not okay."

Busch is 10th in the Cup Series points table with 310 points. He has secured four top-10 and two top-five finishes in 12 starts. The Kansas Speedway added one more DNF to his stats, making it four for the season.

