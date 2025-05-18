Bubba Wallace makes his emotions on Kyle Larson representing NASCAR at the Indy 500 crystal clear

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was recently featured in an interview with Frontstretch Media ahead of the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday. During the interaction, Wallace gave his take on Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's second attempt for the 'double' this season.

Larson attempted the double for the first time in the 2024 season, but things didn't turn out his way. A heavy pour on the track delayed the Indy 500 start, resulting in the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver missing the Coca-Cola 600 start. Ultimately, the HMS driver's playoff eligibility was at risk.

Despite having a hard time the previous year, Kyle Larson will attempt the double again this year. Reflecting on the same, the reporter asked Bubba Wallace about his thoughts on Larson representing NASCAR in the IndyCar Series. He praised the fellow Cup Series driver for such a bold move and stated (via YouTube):

"It's cool to see. I have a buddy, Scott McLaughlin, that I pay attention to as well. And so, you keep some skin in the game, you feel like, and you want to see how Larson's doing because that stuff is wild." [01:18 onwards]

"I think there's no better person that could represent our sport right now, in that way—doing the double—than him. So yeah, it's cool to watch," the 23XI Racing driver added.

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are scheduled for next week on May 25, 2025. The Cup Series race will begin at 6 PM ET, while the Indy 500 will be held at 12:45 PM ET.

Bubba Wallace got candid about being under pressure from his teammate's success in the Cup Series

In April 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace was featured on stock car racing legend Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast. During the episode, the 23XI Racing driver recalled his teammate Tyler Reddick's success and opened up about being under pressure from the same.

"Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint, but it's like 'I have the same stuff,' and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me. So, I'm back in the gym, and nobody's telling me, 'Hey, you need to work out to run better; you need to be in more meetings to understand better.' I took that upon myself as, like, 'I'm doing just enough to get by, and that's not okay," explained Wallace. [05:20 onwards]

Bubba Wallace ranks tenth, while his teammate, Tyler Reddick, ranks sixth with 357 points in the Cup Series. Reddick secured four top-ten and three top-five finishes in 12 starts this season with a pole position at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Additionally, the #45 Toyota Camry XSE driver was the first 23XI Racing driver to secure a spot in the Championship Four race last year.

