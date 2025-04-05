Bubba Wallace opens up on being an example for Keelan Harvick and others at the Legends race

Bubba Wallace shared his thoughts on racing Legend Cars, where NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick's son, Keelan, competes. While fighting for series wins is important, Wallace does not forget to have fun racing against opponents.

Outside NASCAR, Wallace still runs Legend Car Racing, a series fielding small, fun, and affordable racecars. There, the 31-year-old crosses paths with up-and-coming young drivers, including Keelan Harvick.

As Bubba Wallace becomes a racing veteran, the #23 Toyota pilot sees competition in a different light. Per Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, he believes struggling on track and racing against other competitors is part of the "fun aspect."

"So being out there racing, having the relationship with you and knowing Keelan was running, talking to him about his bad restarts that he always has, you know, I wanted to show up and at least, you know, put my money where my mouth is and go out there."

"And boy, was that a mistake because I couldn't get out of my own way the first couple of weeks. But it's the fun aspect. You know, I like to show up and be competitive and have fun with the other competitors," he added.

The 23XI Racing driver also advised the Harvicks not to skip steps by going from open-wheel racing, like go-karts, to stock cars. He argued that racing Legend Cars helped him make his way to NASCAR.

Wallace debuted in NASCAR with Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity Series program in 2012. The following year, he signed a full-time ride with the now-defunct Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series before moving to the second-tier series with Roush Fenway Racing starting in 2015.

The Alabama native entered his first full-time Cup Series schedule with Richard Petty Motorsports (now known as Legacy Motor Club) in 2018. Three years later, he signed with 23XI Racing, a young team co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.

Bubba Wallace drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn

Wallace has been posting strong race results with two top-5 and three top-10s after seven races this year. He is currently ranked eighth behind 23XI teammate Tyler Reddick in the overall Cup Series standings.

"I put all that weight on me" - Bubba Wallace on working harder amid Tyler Reddick's on-track success

In the same interview with Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace shared his thoughts on Tyler Reddick making strides in the NASCAR Cup Series. He took his 23XI Racing teammate's successes as motivation to push himself to improve.

Last season, Wallace missed the playoffs, while Reddick advanced to the Championship 4. His teammate's final four appearance raised eyebrows about his performance. Although the team didn't pressure him, the #23 driver himself put in the work. He said [5:45]:

"Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint, but it's like 'I have the same stuff', and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me."

"So, I'm back in the gym and nobody's telling me, 'Hey, you need to work out to run better, you need to be in more meetings to understand better.' I took that upon myself as like, I'm doing just enough to get by, and that's not okay," he added.

Bubba Wallace is set to race this Sunday in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. After the qualifying session on Saturday, the 31-year-old finished fifth to secure a third-row start in the race.

