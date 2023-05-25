“Bubba Wallace puts up with more sh*t than anybody”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes to the 23XI Racing driver’s defense

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace and his appearance in last weekend's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro yielding a P2 finish for the #23 Toyota Camry TRD has not been the only talking point surrounding the Mobile, Alabama driver of late. Often surrounded by controversy and diverse opinions, Bubba Wallace is what one would describe as a polarizing figure in sports, standing for what he believes in and refusing to give in to normalcy.

All this was evident as the 29-year-old was introduced ahead of the dash for $1 million at the 0.625-mile-long track last weekend, as fans at North Wilkesboro booed Wallace as he walked on the stage. Wallace himself explained in an interview that fans in sports will always have an element of dislike towards certain drivers and players, which solidifies the passion they have for their drivers and teams.

While that does hold true to some extent, drivers being booed are not only being taken notice of by the ones on the receiving end but also by personalities like Dale Earnhardt Jr. in NASCAR.

Speaking on how booing a driver has been prevalent in the sport for quite some time now, Earnhardt Jr. made the case for the usual suspects like Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch to be the ones most likely to get booed.

However, the former driver did take notice of the excessive lengths fans went to boo Bubba in the latest episode of his popular podcast Dale Jr. Download. He said:

"Bubba gets introduced and walks across the stage (at Darlington Raceway) and there’s this guy right in front of me and Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth and everyone else there, screaming at the top of his lungs, ‘Go home! Go home! Go home!’ over and over, as loud as he could. And it was so obnoxious. And I thought man, that’s one day in Bubba’s life. I will tell you man, Bubba Wallace puts up with more shit than anybody deserves.”

Fans manage to hijack Bubba Wallace's in-car radio to say mean things at Darlington Raceway

As Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke further about how he felt about fans' response towards Bubba Wallace, he also shed light on an issue not particularly well spoken of after the Cup Series race at Darlington. According to Earnhardt Jr., a few fans hijacked Wallace's in-car radio post the Goodyear 400, only to make mean comments about the driver.

Despite fighting at the sharp end of the field and being on the cusp of winning every weekend, Wallace is subject to fans' abuse. Dale Earnhardt Jr. elaborated on the same and said:

“Apparently some fans had gotten onto his radio at the end of the race and were raising hell and saying some pretty bad sh*t. I thought that was bad. I hate that fans go to those lengths to jump on his radio. I mean that took some effort to get the access to be able do that.”

While things might not change anytime soon for Bubba Wallace popularity-wise, he certainly is on a roll in the sport results-wise.

