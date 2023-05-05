Bubba Wallace to race in the Tricon number 1 truck at Darlington and North Wilkesboro

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace will pilot the #1 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage for a pair of races in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. This will be his first Truck Series start since the 2021 season.

On Thursday, Tricon Garage announced that Wallace will compete in two Truck races starting with the Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 12, and then he will return on Saturday, May 20 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Tricon Garage partner Johnny Gray is excited to have two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Bubba Wallace at Darlington and North Wilkesboro because he feels that his experience will help the #1 Tricon Garage team to improve in all departments.

In a statement released by the team, Gray said:

“We’re thrilled to have Bubba in one of our trucks at Darlington at North Wilkesboro. Having a Cup Series driver with his level of experience join us will only help elevate our program. We fully believe we will have multiple entries in contention for the win at both races and the No. 1 will be no exception.”

Bubba Wallace will be the seventh different driver on the list to join Tricon Garage #1 team this season, alongside Kaz Grala, Jason White, Layne Riggs, William Sawalich, Toni Breidinger and Jesse Love. His ride will be sponsored by two different primary partners during his return to the Truck Series.

Stone Country Records recording artist Annie Bosko will take over Wallace’s truck at Darlington Raceway and then Phoenix-based Pristine Auction will partner Wallace for the trip to North Wilkesboro Speedway, which will take place during the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend.

Bubba Wallace has achieved success in NASCAR Truck Series

Bubba Wallace, who has been the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s top-three series, has put in an impressive performance during his two full-time Truck Series seasons, including a one-off start in 2017.

The 29-year-old drove the #54 truck at Kyle Busch Motorsports for the majority of races in 2013 and 2014 seasons. He finished eighth and third in the 2013 and 2014 championship standings respectively.

The Alabama-born driver has earned six wins, including three poles, 15 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes in 49 starts in NASCAR Truck Series. His most recent Truck win came in 2017 at the Michigan International Speedway.

Bubba Wallace will look to add more Truck wins to his resume when he begins his two-race Truck schedule with Tricon Garage.

