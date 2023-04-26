Tony Breidinger to make her NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas

Toni Breidinger is set to make her NASCAR Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway on May 6. Breidinger will pilot the #1 Toyota Tundra for the Tricon Garage team.

Victoria's Secret will be the primary sponsor for the #1 truck. Breidinger had previously modelled for the brand, being featured in Victoria’s Secret’s 2022 Fall Collection campaign. The #1 Tundra will adorn the pink and black colors in Kansas.

The 23-year-old driver said in a press release:

"When I was younger, I dreamed of being a race car driver and a Victoria’s Secret model. I was told I couldn’t do both, but here I am — I’ll be driving the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas. I’m endlessly grateful to the Victoria’s Secret team for believing in not only me but women in sports."

She added:

"A huge thanks to Toyota Racing Development and Tricon Garage for this opportunity. It’s going to be a learning curve, but I’m ready to soak up every bit of it."

Toni Breidinger has made 35 starts in the ARCA Menards Series with nine top-10 finishes to her name. She had a career-best eighth-place finish at Salem Speedway in 2022.

The California native is participating part-time in the ARCA series, with 11 starts scheduled for the season with Venturini Motorsports. She will be racing full-time in the inaugural ToyotaGR Cup this year.

The 19-time winner in the USC open-wheel midget division will be pulling double duty at Kansas.

NASCAR returns to Milwaukee Mile after more than a decade of absence

NASCAR Truck Series returns to the legendary oval in Milwaukee for the Clean Harbors 175 scheduled for August 27. NASCAR returns to the Milwaukee Mile after its last race in 2009.

Ty Majeski, NASCAR Truck Series points leader, is excited to race at the historic track. Speaking about the track's return, he said:

"I remember watching the truck races on TV. I was only nine or 10 at the time. Great history. A lot of roots here with the truck series. Really neat to come back here. 9 or 10, come back here."

Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises, believes that the track can be upgraded to host motorsports' higher categories. He said:

"I think everyone’s just in the curious mode right now. Is it possible? Will the market bear something like that? Will the facility hold any other cars? Even the NASCAR level, we have a couple more levels to look at there."

Sargent added:

"Anything’s possible. The right things have to fall in place and we have to keep producing good events and get the facility up to standards and I would hope to be involved with anything that comes to the Milwaukee Mile now."

The Clean Harbors 175 will certainly attract attention, as it will be the second race in the postseason round of 10.

