Bubba Wallace reacts to "unwarranted" gear malfunction which derailed Gateway momentum post Stage 2 triumph

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace faced a major setback during the Enjoy Illinois 300 held at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Later, during a post-race interview with NASCAR analyst Kelly Crandall, Wallace expressed his frustration on the same.The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver had a decent qualifying session, securing a mid-pack start. He began the race from P14 with a best time of 32.74 seconds and a top speed of 137.45 mph. Wallace was 0.41 seconds behind the pole-sitter, Denny Hamlin, with a lap time of 32.33 seconds.Bubba Wallace then made progress in stage one and finished in P6. Then, in stage two, the 23XI Racing driver took the lead and led 73 laps (the second most laps led) and took the stage win. However, on the lap 156 restart, a gearbox issue occurred, and Wallace lost control of the race to Denny Hamlin. Reflecting on the same, the Cup Series driver stated:&quot;Yeah, no. I mean, I did a research report is fine. So I just, I needed to. I need to go back and study how to do it better, but hate it. I don't know if they gave the five damage, but you know there were solid cars. It's unwarranted. But unwarranted—another right word not needed. Sure, here you go.&quot; [00:00]Fortunately, Bubba Wallace steered clear of the crash and finished the race in P8. Meanwhile, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver won the 300-mile race, leading 75 laps and crossing the finish line 1.620 seconds ahead of Chase Briscoe.“I’ve lived on the cutline”: Bubba Wallace got candid about his playoff mentality after Brickyard 400 winEarlier in August 2025, ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace sat down with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 for an interview. Following that, Wallace revealed he enjoyed racing in unfamiliar territories before the postseason but not while being on the cutoff line during the playoffs.The 23XI Racing driver locked in his playoff berth after winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July 2025. Since then, he has secured four top ten finishes and was involved in an accident at Daytona International Speedway. Reflecting on the same, he opened up about the drivers' mentality when they compete on the playoff cutoff line.&quot;Moving about freely, like you can push yourself harder on the track, and if you cross line and make the mistake, it's, yes, it's a gut punch, but it's not season ending. You know, I've gotten down. I've lived on the cut line, right, and I've gotten down to the last seven races, and every point matters, and it's like, you can't try something. You feel like you can't try something like, Hey, guys are faster running the wall at Darlington into turn one,&quot; the Mobile, Alabama, native stated.Bubba Wallace currently ranks fourth in the Cup Series points table with 2093 points. He has secured one win, four top-fives, and 12 top-tens in 28 starts this season so far.