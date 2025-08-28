“I’ve lived on the cutline”: Bubba Wallace gets real about his risk-free mentality after Brickyard 400 win 

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 ahead of the first playoff race, the Cook Out Southern 500, scheduled for this weekend. During the interaction, Wallace revealed he enjoyed racing on unfamiliar territories in the regular season but not while being on the playoff cutline.Wallace locked in his playoff spot after securing his first win of the 2025 season at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, held on July 27, 2025. Since then, the 23XI Racing driver has landed two top-ten spots, at Iowa Speedway and Watkins Glen International. He finished the Richmond race in P28, and after getting involved in an accident at Daytona International Speedway, he wrapped up in P37.Bubba Wallace opened up about how drivers change their mentality when they're on the cut line and each point counts for them. Meanwhile, when the stakes are not high, they try risky moves and strategies on the track. Reflecting on the same, the 23XI Racing driver stated:&quot;Moving about freely, like you can push yourself harder on the track, and if you cross line and make the mistake, it's, yes, it's a gut punch, but it's not season ending. You know, I've gotten down. I've lived on the cut line, right, and I've gotten down to the last seven races, and every point matters, and it's like, you can't try something. You feel like you can't try something like, Hey, guys are faster running the wall at Darlington into turn one.&quot;&quot;I know Darlington is in playoffs, but I'm just setting up an example. It's like, well, I don't want to try that and overstep. And the next thing I'm in the wall right now. It's okay. Oh, I hit the wall. Sorry, boys, total links bent. Let's fix it and see what we can learn. Right? Like, life was good. Still is good,&quot; Wallace concluded.Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson leads the playoff points table with a 26-point buffer above the cutoff line. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace ranks ninth on the table with a two-point buffer.“Hate it”: Bubba Wallace got candid about his Daytona crash and held the HMS driver responsible for the wreckNASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace was involved in an accident during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Notably, a push from Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson resulted in a DNF for Wallace while collecting multiple cars on the track.Following bad weather, the governing body skipped the qualifying session and used a metric-based system. Wallace qualified in P22 with a metric score of 22.60. Despite a slow start at the 250-mile race, on lap 28, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver was running three wide with Joey Logano and Kyle Busch.A few moments later, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson bumped Wallace and sent him down, hitting Joey Logano and causing havoc on the track, collecting 12 cars in total. Reflecting on the same, Bubba Wallace told Matt Weaver (via X):&quot;I need to get another look at it, because it looks like I was three wide, and the five (Larson) hit me and got me down there. And this is what it is. Hate it, hate that we got a torque bunch cars. So I think I looked and it was 'Blame Bubba Wallace National Day' today. So, I'll take the blame.&quot; [00:03 onwards]Bubba Wallace ranks ninth on the Cup Series points table with 2008 points to his name. He has secured one win, 10 top-ten finishes, four top-five finishes, and seven DNFs in 26 starts this season. Additionally, he has led 260 laps with an average start of 16.615 in 2025.