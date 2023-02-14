Bubba Wallace recalls his first Daytona 500 experience ahead of NASCAR opener

Bubba Wallace, the driver of #23 Toyota at 23XI Racing, recalled his experience in his first appearance at the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 is an iconic event, no matter how many times a driver has competed in NASCAR Cup Series’ biggest race, but the first time is often a special memory.

Wallace experienced a memorable debut. His maiden Daytona 500 start came in 2018, driving the #43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports. The Alabama-born driver started the race in seventh place and finished in P2 in the final standings.

Speaking about his first Daytona 500 experience in a video posted by NBC Sports on Twitter from last year, Wallace said:

“My first Daytona 500 experience, starting quarter-midget racing and now starting the Daytona 500. One that I will never forget, obviously finishing second in my first attempt, a special day for us.”

This year marks the sixth appearance in the Daytona 500 for Bubba Wallace. In the previous four starts, he finished in P38, P15, P17, and P2. After scoring two runner-up finishes, Wallace will look to secure a win when the 2023 Great American Race kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

Bubba Wallace optimistic about the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

Bubba Wallace is looking forward to performing better in his third year at 23XI Racing because of the momentum he gained during the final stages of the 2022 season. He won career’s second win during the playoff race at Kansas Speedway in September.

Ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Wallace said:

“I would say this is the most excited I am for a season to start just because the momentum we were on last year. All the changes that we’ve made in the offseason, it’s shaping up to be hopefully our best year yet."

"We’ve been able to win the last two seasons but at the wrong time. We need to win before the playoffs, get in the playoffs and make a good playoff run which I think our team is totally capable of doing now.”

He continued:

“We have the right people in place. Our mentality is there, our work efforts are there. So I just have to do my job and go out and start this year off right.”

Catch Bubba Wallace in action at the historic Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

