Bubba Wallace reflects on guest appearance in Disney's 'The Proud Family' expanding NASCAR fanbase

Back in May 2023, Bubba Wallace did a shoot for a guest appearance in the popular American sitcom, The Proud Family. He spoke about it, sharing his feelings about his upcoming appearance in an interview with Frontstretch.

Bubba Wallace is in his fifth year driving for 23XI Racing, a Cup Series team jointly owned by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. He snapped a 100-race winless streak a few weeks back at Indianapolis, marking his maiden win of the 2025 season.

Bubba Wallace will be a guest on an upcoming episode of the Disney+ show The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. He feels that this episode has the potential to bring a younger audience to NASCAR. And as Wallace is the only driver of color in the Cup Series, it also serves as a message that race, or color, doesn't matter.

As someone who has grown up watching the show, being on it is indeed a full-circle moment for Bubba Wallace. Speaking of his appearance in the latest season of the show, the 23XI driver said (1:02),

“We look at cartoons now. They’re way different than what I grew up watching. But the Proud Family has always been there. It’s cool to see it back and for us to play a role in that was really really cool.”

With his win at Indianapolis, Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to log a premier series victory at the iconic racetrack. The following week at Iowa, he bagged a P6. 23 races into the season, the Alabama native sits 10th in the driver standings with 581 points to his name. He is the only driver from the 23XI Racing camp to make the playoffs this year.

Wallace's next race is at Watkins Glen International, where he made six starts between 2018 and 2024. Named Go Bowling at The Glen, the 90-lap event will be televised on USA (August 10, 2 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Bubba Wallace warns Ryan Blaney of Shane van Gisbergen’s road racing prowess

Ryan Blaney shocked many by bagging the pole at Watkins Glen, beating Trackhouse Racing’s road course master Shane van Gisbergen by 0.033 seconds. Per reports, it was the 150th pole for Team Penske.

After achieving the feat, Blaney saw Bubba Wallace coming towards him. Wallace walked up to Blaney and, without pulling any punches, said,

“Well, that was a bad idea because now he’s going to really wax you tomorrow!”

Blaney wouldn't shy away from a challenge. Shane van Gisbergen has won three straight road-course events this year from the pole, tying Jeff Gordon for the longest streak in Cup Series history. So, going up against the former Bathurst 1000 winner won't be easy. And Blaney knows that.

Nevertheless, he told Bubba Wallace,

“Hey, beat him once this weekend. So, we gotta start somewhere. It’s just nice to start towards the front.”

As things stand, Ryan Blaney is vying for his second Cup Series title. He is ranked seventh in the driver standings with 665 points, one win, 11 top-10s, and eight top-fives. Although placed way below Blaney, Shane van Gisbergen has three wins already. Notably, this is his debut season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

