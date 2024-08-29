Bubba Wallace reiterates Kevin Harvick’s advice as he explains why he’s not stressed about playoff cut line

Bubba Wallace is 21 points below the cut line heading into the last race of the regular season before the beginning of the playoff season and could miss out on the playoffs. However, Wallace is not overly stressed as he was on near the playoff cut line last year, thanks in part to advice he received from former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports’s Bob Pockrass, Wallace recalled the advice he received from Harvick before Pocono Raceway in July. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion advised Wallace to stay positive with a smile and let his true self shine in tough times.

Explaining the reason behind his calm and composed behavior despite being in a pressure situation, Wallace said:

“It goes back to what I said at Pocono (Kevin) Harvick, just saying,'showing up and having a smile on your face and just enjoy the moment that you're in and show people who you really are’. I think I've been carrying that. And then what Harvick said to me right before the Pocono race is it's never been that deep. I think that's powerful right there.”

Trending

Watch the full interview below:

Expand Tweet

Harvick’s advice came after NASCAR handed a $50,000 penalty to Wallace for his actions at the Chicago Street Race, where he slammed into winner Alex Bowman’s #48 car during a cool-down lap.

Bubba Wallace reflects on a positive mindset amid the pressure situation

In the aforementioned interview, the 23XI Racing driver clarified that his shift in approach doesn’t mean that he’s less passionate or less frustrated when he doesn't win. He means that he has hungrier to win races, but with a positive mindset.

Expand Tweet

Wallace said:

“You just show up in race, which is what you used to do when you were a kid, that that's super important. And that's what I've been doing. It doesn't mean I'm not as passionate. Doesn't mean I'm not as pissed off when we don't win. It just means, I get even hungrier, but more in a positive mindset way. That just helps us flow naturally instead of pointing the blame”

Just like last year, Bubba Wallace is in a do-or-die situation, he has to race for a win at any cost. He is in the situation after failing to win in the first 25 races since the start of the season.

Cath Bubba Wallace at Darlington Raceway in a make-or-break moment on Sunday at 6 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback