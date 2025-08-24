Bubba Wallace’s disaster opens the door for Tyler Reddick’s playoff run, leaves Alex Bowman reeling

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman recently competed in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 scheduled at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23, 2025. However, Bowman was involved in a huge wreck, ending his day in a DNF.NASCAR opted for a metric-based system to set the lineup of the main event after missing the qualifying session due to weather conditions. Bowman qualified in P2, behind pole-sitter, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, while Reddick began the race from outside the top-20 drivers in P27 with a metric score of 25.900.However, on lap 28 of the 160-lap race, things changed for the 23XI Racing driver after his teammate, Bubba Wallace, initiated a massive wreck on the track. On turn four, Wallace got spun after making contact with Joey Logano. Following that, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver skidded back and collected Austin Cindric.Additionally, Alex Bowman couldn't avoid the crash and suffered heavy damage after hitting the outside wall. Bowman's #48 Chevy Camaro ZL1 only made it to the backstretch before he was towed to the pits, and the team was unable to fix the damage, resulting in a DNF.As a result, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick secured his spot for the 2025 Cup Series playoffs. Reflecting on the same, the official NASCAR page congratulated the #45 Toyota Camry driver:&quot;He'll vie for a title once again! With the No. 48 out, @TylerReddick is now locked into the #NASCARPlayoffs!&quot;However, Reddick is the 15th driver to secure his spot in the playoffs, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman still has the chance to lock a spot. He sits last on the playoff table with 60 points above the cut line. Additionally, if a driver who hasn't won a race this season wins the Coke Zero Sugar 400, his chances will be eliminated.&quot;Feel like we should have won by now&quot;: Alex Bowman got candid about remaining winless in the 2025 seasonAhead of the Cup Series race, the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Alex Bowman was featured in an interview with Racer.com. During the interaction, Bowman shared his thoughts on being the sole Hendrick Motorsports driver yet to secure a win this season.Bowman's teammate, Chase Elliott, secured his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway, followed by Kyle Larson, with three wins this season. The #24 Chevy driver, William Byron, secured two wins, with one coming at the Daytona 500.Alex Bowman came close to crossing the finish line in first place, but he was unable to take home a single victory. He finished in P2 at Homestead-Miami Speedway behind Kyle Larson. Followed by the P3 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway and another third-place finish at Dover Motor Speedway. Reflecting on the same, the #48 Chevy driver stated:“Yeah, I feel like we should have won by now, and we’ve been close. Homestead, we were close. Richmond, we were close. I think we had a car very capable of winning Texas if we didn’t crash, which was totally out of our control. Kansas, we were capable of winning before we got damaged. So, we’ve had plenty of races that we’ve had winning cars. But unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for us this season. We haven’t had that perfect day yet.&quot;Alex Bowman currently ranks ninth in the Cup Series points table with 685 points before his Daytona DNF. Additionally, he secured 14 top-ten finishes, six top-five finishes, and two pole positions in 25 starts this season.