"Feel like we should have won by now": Alex Bowman eyes a breakthrough victory as he remains the lone winless Hendrick Motorsports driver this season

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman was recently featured in an interview with Racer.com ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 scheduled for this weekend. During the interaction, Bowman got candid about being the only HMS driver yet to secure a win this season.

The #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver, Chase Elliott, secured his first and only win of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, locking his spot in the playoffs. He is joined by Kyle Larson, who has secured three wins and the #24 Chevy driver, William Byron, with two wins in 25 starts this season.

Alex Bowman came close to winning multiple times this season but was unable to cross the finish line in the first place. He wrapped up the Homestead-Miami Speedway race as the runner-up behind teammate Kyle Larson. Then at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bowman finished third, followed by another P3 finish at Dover Motor Speedway. Even at the Richmond race, the #48 Chevy driver finished in P2.

Reflecting on all the near-missed wins, Alex Bowman told the media (via Racer.com):

“Yeah, I feel like we should have won by now, and we’ve been close. Homestead, we were close. Richmond, we were close. I think we had a car very capable of winning Texas if we didn’t crash, which was totally out of our control. Kansas, we were capable of winning before we got damaged. So, we’ve had plenty of races that we’ve had winning cars. But unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for us this season. We haven’t had that perfect day yet."

After a solid P2 finish at the Richmond race, Alex Bowman aims to secure a win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400, scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway. During the 2024 season, Bowman finished 16th, and Harrison Burton won in the 164-lap race.

Alex Bowman got candid about his feelings after spinning out Bubba Wallace during the Chicago Street Course race

Cup Series driver Alex Bowman and 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace had a bit of a spat during the Chicago Street Course race on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Following that, the #48 Chevy Camaro ZL1 shared its take on the unfortunate incident.

The duo was racing neck-to-neck during the closing laps of the 75-mile race, and their cars repeatedly made contact. They were fighting for a seventh-place finish, and the HMS driver spun Wallace out on lap 70, sending him from top-ten drivers to the back of the pack.

However, Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace handled the situation maturely, showcasing good sportsmanship. Reflecting on the incident, the 32-year-old stated (via NASCAR):

“I thought we had squashed our beef, but clearly we’ve not. I don’t know. I followed the 45 (Tyler Reddick) past him. He ran me into the inside wall in (Turn) 8. Still felt like I passed him clean, then he absolutely just demolished me into (Turn) 12. I gave it back a little bit into 1, and then he demolished me again into 2, ran me into the outside wall and then I’m just a pinball between him and the outside wall at that point."

With 685 points to his credit, Alex Bowman ranks ninth in the Cup Series points table. He has secured 14 top-ten finishes, six top-five finishes, and two pole positions in 25 starts this season.

