Bubba Wallace’s modest target for Brickyard 400 revealed in radio message to 23XI crew

Bubba Wallace, the NASCAR driver, recently commented on his upcoming race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For him, finishing the race is of major importance, considering his racing results in recent weeks.Wallace started strong in the lower series of NASCAR as he won a number of races in his K&amp;N Pro Series East schedule and was successful in the NASCAR Truck Series, logging wins and strong finishes that hinted at his potential to be competitive. Wallace's introduction to the NASCAR Cup Series came in 2017 with Richard Petty Motorsports, where he did not record consistent top results.Over time, his career took an upswing after joining 23XI Racing in 2021, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, where he secured his first Cup Series win in 2021 and a second win in 2022, highlighting his rising profile in the sport.On radio, as reported by John Newby, Bubba Wallace gave a message to his team as cars rolled off pit road:&quot;It's a hot one. Everyone stay ready, stay hydrated. Let's go finish this one today.&quot;In the 2024 and 2025 seasons of racing, Wallace struggled to record wins and playoff success on a consistent basis. After a promising start in 2024 with many top-five and top-ten finishes, he was eliminated from the playoffs, received penalties, and faced controversy related to race manipulation.Bubba Wallace faced the pressure of under-funded racing at Richard Petty MotorsportsBubba Wallace faced significant financial challenges during his time at Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), particularly in the 2019 season. The team lost key long-term sponsors like Click 'N Close and STP, resulting in minimal financial backing beyond Petty's Garage and Medallion Bank. This under-funding affected the team's ability to compete at a high level.&quot;I think the biggest thing is dollar signs. Over the years we have kind of tip-toed around that, but that’s enough of that. We’re behind on money. It’s all about being up front and being blunt. It’s coming down to a crucial time, we just have to start running better,&quot; Wallace said (via AutoWeek).Wallace joined RPM full-time in 2018, driving the iconic No. 43 car. Although he achieved notable moments such as a runner-up finish at the Daytona 500 and Rookie of the Year runner-up honors, the team's limited resources showed in 2019 with comparatively weaker early results.