Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR prodigy all set for Formula E swap opportunity

Bubba Wallace's protégé Rajah Caruth is set to drive a Formula E car at Homestead-Miami Speedway, participating in a ride swap with Jamie Chadwick ahead of the Miami E-Prix. Chadwick will get behind the wheel of the ABB NASCAR EV prototype, which was unveiled at the Chicago street race last year.

Formula E returns to Miami after a 10-year hiatus, having previously raced around Biscayne Bay during its inaugural 2014–15 season. Last year, the all-electric series announced its return to the city, this time using the road course layout inside the 1.5-mile oval at Homestead. Unlike the roval configurations, this layout avoids the banked turns.

NASCAR insider Adam Stern reported that ahead of the Miami E-Prix on Saturday (Apr. 12), Rajah Caruth will drive an ABB-sponsored Formula E car, while three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will pilot the NASCAR EV prototype around the road course layout.

"@RajahCaruth_ will take part in an @ABBGroupNews -sponsored driver swap with @JamieChadwick before tomorrow's @FIAFormulaE race at Homestead, though it's contingent on tonight's Truck race not being postponed. ➡️ Caruth would drive the FE car; Chadwick is to pilot the NASCAR EV," Stern wrote on X.

Stern mentioned that Caruth's participation is contingent on the Truck Race not being postponed. The #71 Spire Motorsports driver is scheduled to compete in the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday (Apr. 11) at 7:30 PM ET.

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass reported that weather forecasts indicate a 60% chance of rain during the day and a 15% chance at night on Friday. Truck teams will have wet-weather tires at their disposal, which can only be used in damp conditions.

Bubba Wallace's protégé will get to drive the Formula E car as long as the NASCAR Truck Race isn't postponed due to rain. The practice-qualifying session for the Truck Series is scheduled for 3:35 PM ET, with the green flag for the 250-lap race set to drop at 7:50 PM ET.

Bubba Wallace and Rajah Caruth pay tribute to Jon Edwards

Ahead of the race weekend at Bristol, Hendrick Motorsports announced the death of Jon Edwards, Director of Racing Communications for the organization. Edwards had worked closely with Jeff Gordon for three decades and also worked with Kyle Larson.

Edwards left a lasting impact on the NASCAR garage, with many industry figures remembering his professionalism and ability to build strong relationships. Bubba Wallace was shocked to learn about Edwards' passing, recalling his brief but memorable interactions with the Hendrick Motorsports team member.

"What?!? Damnit man, didn’t know Jon but being around him, my sarcasm would get him to chuckle from time to time. Always said hello in passing, seemed like a genuine good dude! Rest Easy brother," Bubba Wallace wrote on X.

Rajah Caruth, who has HendrickCars.com as his primary sponsor, wrote on X that he would dedicate his Truck race to Jon Edwards.

"Racing for Jon today 🤍💙🕊️" he wrote on X.

Kyle Larson will also race in the Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, driving the #07 Chevy for Spire Motorsports. The Weather Guard Truck Race is scheduled for this Friday (Apr. 11).

Bubba Wallace will next feature in the Food City 500 Cup Series race, scheduled for this Sunday (Apr. 13), at 3:00 PM ET

