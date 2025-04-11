NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 11, 2025 13:00 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series heads to Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track on Friday, April 11, as the racing action of the season’s ninth weekend kicks off at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s a fifth triple-header weekend of the season, as NASCAR’s all three national series will race in Bristol, Tennessee.

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the 133.25-mile main event on Friday. The defending winner of the Weather Guard Truck Race is Christian Eckes.

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series teams will return on Saturday (April 12) for their respective track sessions.

The weather forecast for Friday at Bristol is predicted to be cloudy with a high temperature of 50 degrees and a 12% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 11, 2025

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 10:45 pm ET: Truck Series

1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:40 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps & 133.25 miles)

Friday’s track action will be available on FS1 and MRN.

Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol:

Group A:

  1. No. 75 Parker Kligerman
  2. No. 6 Norm Benning
  3. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  4. No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi
  5. No. 22 Tyler Tomassi
  6. No. 02 Nathan Byrd
  7. No. 7 Corey Day
  8. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  9. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  10. No. 84 Patrick Staropoli
  11. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  12. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  13. No. 90 Justin Carroll
  14. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  15. No. 66 Luke Fenhaus
  16. No. 44 Bayley Currey
  17. No. 91 Jack Wood
  18. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
Group B:

  1. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  2. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  3. No. 42 Matt Mills
  4. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  5. No. 1 Brandon Jones
  6. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
  7. No. 07 Kyle Larson
  8. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
  9. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  10. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  11. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  12. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  13. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  14. No. 11 Corey Heim
  15. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  16. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
  17. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
Yash Soni

