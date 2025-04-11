NASCAR Friday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track on Friday, April 11, as the racing action of the season’s ninth weekend kicks off at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s a fifth triple-header weekend of the season, as NASCAR’s all three national series will race in Bristol, Tennessee.

The NASCAR Truck Series drivers will kick off the weekend with practice at 3:35 pm ET, followed by qualifying to set the starting grid before concluding the day with the 133.25-mile main event on Friday. The defending winner of the Weather Guard Truck Race is Christian Eckes.

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series teams will return on Saturday (April 12) for their respective track sessions.

The weather forecast for Friday at Bristol is predicted to be cloudy with a high temperature of 50 degrees and a 12% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action of the Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 11, 2025

Garage open

10:30 am ET – 10:45 pm ET: Truck Series

1 pm ET – 6 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:35 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:40 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps & 133.25 miles)

Friday’s track action will be available on FS1 and MRN.

Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: Qualifying Order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol:

Group A:

No. 75 Parker Kligerman No. 6 Norm Benning No. 33 Frankie Muniz No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi No. 22 Tyler Tomassi No. 02 Nathan Byrd No. 7 Corey Day No. 5 Toni Breidinger No. 88 Matt Crafton No. 84 Patrick Staropoli No. 81 Connor Mosack No. 9 Grant Enfinger No. 90 Justin Carroll No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt No. 66 Luke Fenhaus No. 44 Bayley Currey No. 91 Jack Wood No. 76 Spencer Boyd

Group B:

No. 15 Tanner Gray No. 26 Dawson Sutton No. 42 Matt Mills No. 17 Gio Ruggiero No. 1 Brandon Jones No. 71 Rajah Caruth No. 07 Kyle Larson No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara No. 34 Layne Riggs No. 98 Ty Majeski No. 52 Stewart Friesen No. 99 Ben Rhodes No. 13 Jake Garcia No. 11 Corey Heim No. 38 Chandler Smith No. 18 Tyler Ankrum No. 19 Daniel Hemric

