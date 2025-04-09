NASCAR 2025 Food City 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 Food City 500 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane ninth stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13. The 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track will mark the 65th annual Food City 500.

Ad

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Saturday (April 12) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 500 laps in Bristol, Tennessee, divided into three stages, adding up to 266.5 miles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Food City 500

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 11, 2025

NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race: High 53°F, Low 39°F, NNW 9 mph, and an 80% chance of rain

Saturday, April 12, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 51°F, Low 37°F, Cloudy, NW 9 mph, and a 20% chance of rain

Xfinity Series Sport SciAps 300: High 51°F, Low 37°F, Cloudy, NW 9 mph, and a 20% chance of rain

Ad

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Food City 500: High 65°F, Low 47°F, Partly Cloudy, NW 7 mph, 0% chance of rain.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Food City 500

The 2025 iteration of the Food City 500 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#01 – Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 – Jesse Love (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 – Josh Bilicki #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1 and PRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More