NASCAR 2025 Food City 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 Food City 500 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane ninth stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13. The 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track will mark the 65th annual Food City 500.
Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Saturday (April 12) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 500 laps in Bristol, Tennessee, divided into three stages, adding up to 266.5 miles.
Weather forecast for the 2025 Food City 500
Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Bristol Motor Speedway:
Friday, April 11, 2025
NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race: High 53°F, Low 39°F, NNW 9 mph, and an 80% chance of rain
Saturday, April 12, 2025
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 51°F, Low 37°F, Cloudy, NW 9 mph, and a 20% chance of rain
Xfinity Series Sport SciAps 300: High 51°F, Low 37°F, Cloudy, NW 9 mph, and a 20% chance of rain
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Food City 500: High 65°F, Low 47°F, Partly Cloudy, NW 7 mph, 0% chance of rain.
Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Food City 500
The 2025 iteration of the Food City 500 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:
- #01 – Corey LaJoie
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #33 – Jesse Love (i)
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #66 – Josh Bilicki
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1 and PRN.