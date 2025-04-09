NASCAR 2025 Food City 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Bristol Motor Speedway

  • home icon
The 2025 Food City 500 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane ninth stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13. The 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track will mark the 65th annual Food City 500.

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Saturday (April 12) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 500 laps in Bristol, Tennessee, divided into three stages, adding up to 266.5 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Food City 500

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 11, 2025

NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race: High 53°F, Low 39°F, NNW 9 mph, and an 80% chance of rain

Saturday, April 12, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 51°F, Low 37°F, Cloudy, NW 9 mph, and a 20% chance of rain

Xfinity Series Sport SciAps 300: High 51°F, Low 37°F, Cloudy, NW 9 mph, and a 20% chance of rain

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Food City 500: High 65°F, Low 47°F, Partly Cloudy, NW 7 mph, 0% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Food City 500

The 2025 iteration of the Food City 500 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #01 – Corey LaJoie
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #4 - Noah Gragson
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #33 – Jesse Love (i)
  23. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #66 – Josh Bilicki
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1 and PRN.

