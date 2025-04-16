Bubba Wallace's NASCAR protégé drops 4-word reaction after career-high stat at Bristol

Bubba Wallace's NASCAR protégé Rajah Caruth led a career-high 85 laps in last weekend's Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Caruth, driver of the #71 Spire Motorsports truck, delivered a strong performance at the half-mile oval, earning his third top-10 finish of the season.

Caruth lined up ninth on the grid for the Truck race at Bristol and finished inside the top 10 at the end of Stage 1. Despite being spun by Kaden Honeycutt early in Stage 2, he recovered to finish 12th in the stage. He inherited the lead in the final stage and held it for the next 85 laps without looking back.

Rajah Caruth ultimately took home a ninth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, setting a new personal best for laps led in the Truck Series. Reacting to his achievement, Bubba Wallace's protégé dropped a four-word message on X (formerly Twitter):

"Trying to do better. 📈"

NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson, piloting the #07 Spire entry at Bristol, finished second, narrowly missing out on a weekend sweep. Caruth's rest of Spire teammates, Corey Day and Andres Perez De Lara, were classified 15th and 19th, respectively.

The result at Bristol marked Rajah Caruth's third top-10 finish in the first six races of the season. After a rocky start in the opening rounds at Daytona and Atlanta, he found consistency on traditional ovals, finishing seventh at Las Vegas, eighth at Martinsville, and ninth at Bristol.

Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith won the Truck race at Bristol, leading a race-high 127 laps, with Corey Heim finishing third behind Larson.

Bubba Wallace's protégé swaps ride with Jamie Chadwick in Miami

Rajah Caruth and Jamie Chadwick prepare to drive ahead of the Miami E-Prix, Round 5 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship - Source: Getty

Bubba Wallace's protégé, Rajah Caruth, made a quick trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway following his Truck Series race at Bristol. Caruth swapped rides with 3-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick ahead of the Miami E-Prix, taking on the road-course layout inside the 1.5-mile oval.

Caruth drove the ABB Gen3 Formula E open wheeler, while Chadwick piloted the NASCAR EV prototype, which was unveiled last year in Chicago. The 22-year-old described his time in the paddock as a "great experience" but wished he had more track time to test the car.

"I didn't really get much time, but it was a great experience to be around the paddock eand learn about this different form of racing and just the culture around here. The technology's super-cool. Definitely wish I would've got a little bit more track time, but it was a great experience," he said via Autoweek.

The Truck Series race winner found Formula E's duel qualifying format intriguing. Elaborating on the Gen3 car, he admitted being overwhelmed by all the information and the onboard systems on the car, and the unique braking setup.

Bubba Wallace's protégé wasn't sure how NASCAR fans would react to the introduction of electric stock cars in the sport, but admitted he had a great time during his visit to Miami.

