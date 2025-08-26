Bubba Wallace’s spotter discloses two possible candidates for RAM’s NASCAR team

On the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast on YouTube, Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, shared two potential names for the RAM's NASCAR team. The truck manufacturer announced its return to the Craftsman Truck Series with Kaulig Racing on August 23, 2025.

The announcement was made at the Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM dealership located at 1450 North Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona, Florida. The dealership is owned by the NASCAR team's Xfinity Series driver Daniel Dye's father. Additionally, the new OEM aims to debut with five trucks in the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, Kaulig Racing features four entries in total in the Cup and Xfinity Series. The team fields AJ Allmendinger in the Cup Series, driving the #16 Chevy Camaro ZL1, and Ty Dillon in the #10 Chevy. Meanwhile, in the Xfinity Series, the team features two full-time rookies, Daniel Dye in the #10 Chevy and Christian Eckes in the #16 car.

Reflecting on the same, Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, named his pick for the team's debut in the Truck Series with RAM. Kraft stated [36:57]:

"I know everybody wants to know the driver lineup. The only names I've heard that are pretty commonplace are Daniel Dye, I think which they were at Daniel Dye's dealership or his dad's dealership the other day. I think Daniel Dy ends up in one of the trucks. I think Butterbean possibly ends up in one of the trucks. Um, they have whatever you want to call it, the Gong Show Racer X deal. They're going to have one of those drivers."

RAM is aiming to return to the NASCAR Truck Series in the 2026 season. Before the truck manufacturer teamed up with Kaulig Racing, it went to multiple teams, including Niece Motorsports, GMS Racing, and Rette Jones Racing, but it declined to ditch its current OEMs.

Kaulig Racing President reveals his strategy to balance Chevy loyalty and deal with RAM

Kaulig Racing has put itself in a strange situation ahead of the 2026 season. The team will become the first to feature two OEMs in NASCAR. The team has a long history with Chevy, and they inked a new deal with RAM to debut in the Truck Series.

Reflecting on the same, the team president, Chris Rice, featured in an interview with Bob Pockrass and shared his strategy to deal with the situation. Rice told the NASCAR analyst [via X, 00:05 onwards]:

"Yeah, well, so we've had meetings with Chevrolet, and, you know, I mean, it's like anything, right? You don't; we don't run Chevrolets and XFINITY and Cup, so you got to, kind of. We just told it, you know; we told them why, what, when, and why we needed to do this. And, like, the biggest thing was, like, you know, Chevy has been with us for a while. That OEM partner has been there with us for a long time."

"We don't want to disrespect them at all, because we need them, just like, you know, hopefully they need us, right? So, long story short, I think they went fine. They got to do what they have to do for their OEM, and we needed to do what we need to do... Not a tier one, not a tier one," he added.

Kaulig Racing has won two Cup Series and 27 Xfinity Series races with Chevy. Despite their past with Chevy, the team still aims to enter the 2026 Truck Series season with RAM.

