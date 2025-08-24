  • NASCAR
  Kaulig Racing president reveals the NASCAR team's plan to balance Chevy loyalty amid RAM deal for Truck Series comeback

Kaulig Racing president reveals the NASCAR team’s plan to balance Chevy loyalty amid RAM deal for Truck Series comeback

By Karan Yadav
Modified Aug 24, 2025 04:05 GMT
Syndication: Pocono Record - Source: Imagn
Kaulig Racing president reveal team plans for 2026 season- Source: Imagn

Kaulig Racing has put itself in an unusual situation ahead of the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The team will become the first to feature two OEMs under the same governing body. Following that, team president Chris Rice sat down with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass for an interview and shared their strategy for maintaining balance between their loyalty to Chevrolet and RAM's debut.

The NASCAR team debuted as a full-time organization in the Cup and Xfinity Series nearly a decade ago in 2016. The team fields two entries in the Cup Series, with AJ Allmendinger driving the #16 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Ty Dillon piloting the #10 Chevy. Meanwhile, in the Xfinity Series, the team has two full-time rookies, Daniel Dye and Christian Eckes, driving the #10 and #16 Chevys.

Kaulig Racing has a long history with Chevrolet and has been with the OEM since its debut. The team has secured two Cup Series wins and 27 Xfinity Series wins with the manufacturer. However, for their Truck Series debut, the team will partner with an OEM making its return to NASCAR. The team will feature RAM trucks in the Craftsman Truck Series in the 2026 season.

Trending

Reflecting on the same, the NASCAR team president Chris Rice told Bob Pockrass (via X):

"Yeah, well, so we've had meetings with Chevrolet, and, you know, I mean, it's like anything, right? You don't; we don't run Chevrolets and XFINITY and Cup, so you got to, kind of. We just told it, you know; we told them why, what, when, and why we needed to do this. And, like, the biggest thing was, is, like, you know, Chevy has been with us for a while. That OEM partner has been there with us for a long time." [00:05 onwards]
"We don't want to disrespect them at all, because we need them, just like, you know, hopefully they need us, right? So, long story short, I think they went fine. They got to do what they have to do for their OEM, and we needed to do what we need to do... Not a tier one, not a tier one," he added.
RAM is aiming to enter the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the 2026 season. Before teaming up with Kaulig Racing, the truck manufacturing team went to Niece Motorsports, GMS Racing, and Rette Jones Racing, but Niece had no plans to ditch Chevrolet.

Former Kaulig Racing driver Josh Williams got candid about his departure from the team

Earlier in July 2025, the NASCAR team Kaulig Racing announced it would part ways with Josh Williams for the rest of the 2025 season. Williams had been driving the #11 Chevy for the team in the Xfinity Series since the beginning of the 2024 season.

However, Williams underperformed and provided unsatisfactory results. Following that, the team decided to let him go. The stock car racing driver secured 16 top-ten finishes in 231 starts in the Xfinity Series over a decade.

Reflecting on his departure, the former Kaulig Racing team told the media (via X):

"As most of you have seen, Kaulig Racing has made the decision to release me for the remainder of the season. This has been a difficult day for my family, friends, long-time partners, and fans, whom I can't thank enough for standing by my side through all of this. We will be back soon and looking forward to a much brighter chapter in my racing career. I wish nothing but the best for my guys on the 11 team."

Despite facing a few health-related issues and performance struggles this season, Josh Williams is aiming for a better chapter in his racing career. However, the driver has not revealed any details about his future racing plans.

Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
