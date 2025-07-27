Bubba Wallace’s spotter drops surprising announcement concerning Mark Martin, sends NASCAR fans into a frenzy

Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, sent the NASCAR fans into a frenzy as he announced that Mark Martin would be the next guest in-house at his Door Bumper Clear. The former NASCAR driver is known for his stern takes, someone who does not mince his words when sharing his thoughts.

Martin was recently in the news for criticizing the NASCAR playoff system, which he has always been vocal about. Amid this, Kraft, Wallace's Cup Series spotter, took the opportunity to bring Martin on his Door Bumper Clear podcast on Monday. Sharing the announcement, he wrote:

"We’ve got playoff format debates all week. Now we’ve got guys wrecking each other. Sounds like a good week to invite @markmartin back on DBC. See ya Monday morning sir."

As soon as the announcement went public, NASCAR fans shared their reactions on social media.

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "This is going to be an awesome show."

"Wonderful! Let fucking go @markmartin," another fan wrote.

A fan wrote, "Guess I’m listening to dbc for the first time this year."

Another fan wrote, "Episode of the year incoming."

"If Mark Martin goes on this show I’ll listen to it immediately and buy a mark martin shirt. I would love to hear what he thinks!" wrote another fan.

"Looks like we’ve got an all time DBC episode coming up," another fan wrote.

Why was Mark Martin in news recently?

NASCAR Winston Cup Series driver Mark Martin (6) during the 2000 Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Mark Martin shared his thoughts on the NASCAR broadcasters and the current playoff format. Martin, who has 882 Cup Series races under his belt, was of the opinion that the old full-season points system was a 'better' option.

"I think they prefer it because they don’t know or understand Car Racing," Martin wrote on X. "Only stick and ball sports. They want it to be like what they know. Only problem is they don’t understand why there 36 teams play in our championship game instead of two like they are used to."

Notably, NASCAR used the traditional Winston Cup Series point system to determine the champion at the end of the year. Under that system, the driver with the most points by the end of the year would pick up the title.

However, the governing body changed it to the playoff system in 2004, where drivers have to qualify for the playoffs first by winning at least one race in the regular season, then survive and come out on top at the championship race to grab the title.

