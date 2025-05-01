Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, has weighed in on NASCAR's latest explanation regarding the failed 'run what ya brung' idea. As Communications Director Mike Forde clarified team concerns and corrected public narratives following NASCAR's bold All-Star experiment talks, Kraft tweeted his skepticism, suggesting the idea was never truly on the table.

A week ago, Denny Hamlin revealed on his 'Actions Detrimental' podcast that a radical format was pitched to Cup teams for the 2025 All-Star Race. The North Wilkesboro race would supposedly allow unrestricted builds, similar to grassroots short-track traditions. Hamlin claimed the proposal was quickly shot down due to potential costs of up to $2 million, citing extensive modifications for a non-points race.

In response, NASCAR Communications Director Mike Forde joined the 'Hauler Talk' podcast alongside Amanda Ellis to explain what the proposal really entailed. Contrary to Hamlin's claims, Forde emphasized that the plan was never a 'no rules' free-for-all. Rather, it was a controlled attempt to encourage setup experimentation using existing, single-source parts. Forde said the move was aimed at collecting data to improve the current short-track package.

Freddie Kraft, who co-hosts the 'Door Bumper Clear' podcast, reacted to the article outlining Forde's explanation with a straightforward response (via X):

"After reading this article, it certainly doesn’t sound like 'run what ya brung' was ever really an option🤷🏻‍♂️."

The discrepancy in interpretations between teams and NASCAR appears to have stemmed from internal miscommunication. According to Forde, a March 12 meeting with competition directors preceded by informal conversations with team owners was where pushback began.

Denny Hamlin had claimed that just participating in such a format would involve building three fully customized cars, costing about $900,000 in parts and another $1 million in fabrication and design. Forde disputed those figures outright, saying (via YouTube channel 'NASCAR'):

"This meeting on March 12th was (with) the competition directors and that's where some of the concerns was raised. Danny talked about how this would cost potentially $2 million if we went ahead and did this. I think his math was off by about $2 million, but what what actually it could cost is $0 or potentially save teams money" (30:21 onwards)

Forde even argued that the plan might have saved smaller teams money. If a team didn't wish to experiment, they could cut costs and run outdated 'hand-me-down' cars that weren't good enough for points races but still raceable.

Still, Freddie Kraft was not entirely convinced. He replied to a fan's comment that diminished the figures Hamlin presented. Kraft wrote on X:

"Depends on who you believe. I heard a lot of people from different teams, including my co-host, tell me they were under the impression they could change a lot more than what that podcast listed."

While NASCAR was clear that no new parts could be manufactured or modified, many in the garage believed otherwise.

Freddie Kraft questions NASCAR's changes for North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

NASCAR Communications Director Mike Forde laid out a specific list of changes for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Had the proposal moved forward, the governing body would have permitted these changes:

No damper length enforcement , allowing teams to run custom ride heights.

, allowing teams to run custom ride heights. Nose weight freedom , while maintaining total and right-side weight limits.

, while maintaining total and right-side weight limits. Choice of diffuser : teams could pick from short-track or intermediate-spec units already in their inventory.

: teams could pick from short-track or intermediate-spec units already in their inventory. Optional use of underbody strakes and stuffers, though only pre-approved components could be used.

While discussing spoilers, Forde added that any single-source spoiler base and polycarbonate spoiler already used in NASCAR could be mixed and matched. Freddie Kraft, however, stood firm on a reality check, writing on X:

"No one would take the underbody off."

While teams were allowed to mix-and-match liberties, Freddie Kraft believes they were unlikely to overhaul their setups just for a non-points event, especially with the Coca-Cola 600 and Mexico City race looming on the calendar.

While Hamlin also had the last word in a sarcastic reply to Forde's criticism of his $2 million claim, the divide in perception between what was offered and what teams believed is too wide to overcome. While the 'run what ya brung' idea may have intended innovation on the Next-Gen car, the lack of alignment on expectations ultimately ensured it never left the drawing board.

