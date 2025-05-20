Bubba Wallace’s spotter reacts to Joey Logano’s 'hypocritical' verdict after the All-Star Race drama

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft recently gave his two cents on the Joey Logano vs Christopher Bell incident in the NASCAR All-Star Race. Kraft believes that Logano's reaction to the incident with the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and the promoter's caution aftermath were two things he should've been more careful about and prepared for.

Although Bubba Wallace missed the All-Star Race, fellow Toyota driver Christopher Bell impressed late. With under 10 laps to go, Bell dove into the inside line at the short oval, overtaking Joey Logano, who had led over 130 laps. The move pushed Logano up the track, costing him momentum and his track position.

Following the race, Logano did not mince words when it came to talking about Christopher Bell's hard racing. Keeping his words in mind, Freddie Kraft revealed the 'hypocritical' nature of the Penske driver's comments, who has often been the driver to race the way Bell did to win.

"This is probably one of the most hypocritical things I've ever heard anybody say[...]He held him (Bell) off for like seven laps, and I'm like, 'This guy is the best defensive racer in our sport.' Knowing that Joey is as good as he is defensively, if you get an opportunity, you have to take it. And that's what Bell did, and he didn't wreck him." Bubba Wallace's spotter said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast

Having said that, Kraft further reinforced his point about reversing roles and being better prepared for facing such circumstances.

"What it comes down to is, finally, like I said earlier, the roles were reversed. He was finally the best car and got beat by you know, strategy or caution. You should have known for 40 laps that this is coming, like what was your plan?"

Meanwhile, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace failed to secure his spot in the Million Dollar Race after finishing P8 in the All-Star Open. As things currently stand, Wallace is P10 in the driver standings, with 4 top ten finishes in 12 points races. While the #23 driver has not yet won a race, he consecutively secured two podium finishes at Homestead-Miami and Martinsville Speedway.

Bubba Wallace highlights the All-Star Race's $1 million prize money as a crucial career incentive

NASCAR is a financially driven sport. Every season, teams spend millions to keep their cars running and competition-ready to win races. As the All-Star Race holds the largest prize pool on the NASCAR schedule, Bubba Wallace highlighted the importance of securing it for yourself and your team.

In an interview with the Charlotte Observer, Wallace said:

“Even if it’s $1 million, for those guys, $1 million to NFL players is nothing. But for us, it’s another race. It doesn’t matter if we’re at Martinsville, North Wilkesboro, Daytona, where the speeds can vary. We want to win $1 million. You win the All-Star Race, you’re locked in for the next 10 years."

Meanwhile, the next Cup Series race is scheduled at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Catch the Coke 600 exclusively on Prime Video for the very first time on May 25 at 6 PM Eastern time.

