Bubba Wallace’s spotter reveals a hilarious reason he would’ve picked a “better driver” in NASCAR Cup Series

Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, reacted to fan mail and joked about the unexpected perks that come with NASCAR wins. Kraft confessed that he would've chosen a better driver had he known about the benefits beforehand.

Ad

On the latest episode of Door Bumper Clear podcast, the hosts listened to a special segment called fan theatre, where fans send in voice memos of their reactions to recent races. One such submission had a fan admitting to a romantic night because of Denny Hamlin's 60th career win at Las Vegas.

Reflecting upon the same, Kraft shared a humorous take on the situation.

"I didn't realise how much sex was involved in NASCAR. Like I didn't realise how many relationships were directly affected by these races as they are in the reaction theatre. Before I got into Cup racing I should've gotten a better plan with me, I should've picked a better driver or something(laughs)," he said [1:13:04 onwards]

Ad

Trending

"If I could've realised that you could get laid if your driver wins races I'd picked different drivers," he added.

Bubba Wallace had a rather poor outing at Las Vegas. He began among the top 10, but later fell back to a mid-pack finish at 22nd. A speeding penalty in the second stage set him back several places, and a late-race brush with the wall further added to his struggles.

Ad

Bubba Wallace's spotter shares verdict on Ty Dillon-William Byron crash

During the South Point 400, Ty Dillon misjudged his pit entry and endured a strong hit from trailing driver William Byron. The Kaulig Racing driver attributed the crash to a miscommunication on both ends, and Bubba Wallace's spotter seems to agree.

“My hand signals for pitting and I'm going to the bottom are the same,” Kraft explained. “It's possible that the spotter of the #10 did like, 'pitting'...if he did see a hand signal saying 'down', he might have thought that he was gonna give him the bottom,” Kraft said on the latest episode of Door Bumper Clear.

Ad

“Miscommunication is the best term for it. Ty would be the one I maybe put the most fault on just because he didn't execute his entry very well,” he added," he added.

The crash left both drivers out of the running order. Byron was marked 36th for his efforts, while Dillon was marked one spot behind.

Next up, the field heads to Talladega Superspeedway. Bubba Wallace is currently matching his best-ever points standings at tenth. He has a points haul of 2197, while his 23XI Racing teammate, Tyler Reddick, sits one spot ahead with a 34-point lead. Wallace will fight Reddick for a career-high standing in the remaining races.

Notably, the No.23 driver has previously won at Talladega back in 2021. It was his first career win as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.