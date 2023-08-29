Bubba Wallace’s team owner Michael Jordan discusses Ryan Preece’s horrible crash at Daytona

Basketball icon and co-owner of 23XI Racing Michael Jordan was at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night not only to witness Bubba Wallace's attempt to secure a playoff berth but also to potentially make history for his racing organization.

The goal was to advance two cars to the postseason for the first time in the company's three-year history. As the night unfolded, Jordan's ambition was realized in a thrilling race, but one horrifying incident took center stage in the aftermath.

The racing community was treated to a spectacle that included three-wide racing, a green-white-checkered finish, a last-lap pass, and what's often ominously referred to as "the big one."

However, the focus of discussions post-race took an unexpected turn, as attention shifted to the aftermath of a violent crash involving Ryan Preece.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Preece had already experienced a series of harrowing crashes earlier in the season. Adding another chapter to this narrative, the Daytona race saw Preece caught in a nightmarish sequence of events during the final laps.

An unfortunate push from Erik Jones led Preece's No. 41 car to veer left, cross the path of teammate Chase Briscoe, and ultimately lift off the ground in a shocking display of chaos.

The heart-stopping moment saw Preece's car flip an astounding 11 times before it finally came to a rest on the grass. The impact was such that the 3,500-pound car repeatedly collided with the ground, resulting in eruptions of dirt that shrouded the vehicle, obscuring it from multiple angles.

Additionally, debris from the car, including its roof hatch, was violently scattered in various directions.

Safety crews sprang into action amid tense moments, faced with the challenge of communicating with Preece due to radio disruptions. Eventually, Preece emerged from his mangled car with the assistance of safety workers.

After being placed on a stretcher, he was transported to the infield care center before being taken to the hospital. Following an overnight stay, medical evaluations yielded positive results, granting him clearance to return to his home in North Carolina.

Michael Jordan inquired about Preece's condition, expressing his concern for the gravity of the hit Preece endured. He asked:

“How’s RP?”

“I don’t know,” Bubba Wallace replied.

Jordan continued:

“That was a pretty ugly hit!"

Michael Jordan jokes about not fitting into a NASCAR vehicle

While the victory in the race went to Chris Buescher, his third win in the last five events, the true triumph for Michael Jordan lay in the achievement of his driver, Bubba Wallace.

Wallace secured the 12th position and, more importantly, clinched the final Cup Series playoff spot based on points. Michael Jordan celebrated with Wallace, exchanging hugs and congratulations with the pit crew and crew chief Bootie Barker.

Jordan also expressed his concern towards Ryan Preece, saying:

“That was a direct hit, though, at that speed, man. That was a pretty ugly hit.”

Acknowledging the severity of the crash, Jordan shared his thoughts on the matter, expressing relief that he himself couldn't fit into the compact race cars. He added:

“Man, I’m glad I can’t fit into one of these.”