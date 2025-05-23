Bubba Wallace's unprecedented NASCAR position triggers a response he ‘never said before’

Bubba Wallace stands at an unprecedented juncture in his NASCAR Cup Series career ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 23XI Racing driver suffered from two consecutive 33rd-place finishes at Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, but will enter the crown jewel with a career-best stat.

The Alabama native has been loyal to Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's co-owned outfit since it debuted at the 2021 Daytona 500. The wheelman of the #23 Toyota Camry has won two Cup races, the 2021 fall race at Talladega Superspeedway and the 2022 Kansas battle.

Since then, however, Wallace couldn't become the first driver to cross the start/finish line. He punched the 2023 playoffs ticket through his points, but failed to replicate his performance last season and thus couldn't make the cut.

Nonetheless, Bubba Wallace has showcased noteworthy performances in his eighth full-time season. Despite four DNFs plaguing his points tally, the 31-year-old is ranked 10th, courtesy of his two top-5s and four top-10s. It marks the 23XI Racing driver's best standing in the first 12 races of a season since his debut.

As a result, during a conversation with NBC Sports, Wallace said that though he's not locked in the playoffs, being 66 points to the good, is something he admitted to having "never said before."

“I’ve never been 10th in points 12 races in,” Wallace said. “I’ve always been the drama for the last four races leading up to the playoffs of trying to make it. Not saying we’re locked in by any means … but (66) points to the good, never said that before.”

On the other hand, Wallace's teammate, Tyler Reddick, is ranked sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Coca-Cola partners with 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace

The 13th NASCAR Cup Series race is slated to kick off at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday, May 25. The iconic Coca-Cola 600 will mark the honorary event for the fallen soldiers, with drivers donning their names on their windshields as a tribute. Moreover, the Goodyear compound that typically displays "Eagle" on the sidewalls will be replaced by "Honor and Remember" for the Charlotte race.

Ahead of the highly coveted event, 23XI Racing announced that Coca-Cola has joined forces with them as an official sponsor and the official soft drink ally for Bubba Wallace and his #23 Toyota Camry. The deal comes amid major legal drama against NASCAR, which could jeopardize 23XI's share of the chartered teams' purse.

“We’re excited to welcome Coca-Cola Consolidated to the 23XI family,” said team president Steve Lauletta via SpeedwayDigest. “For decades, Coca-Cola Consolidated has had a significant impact in the communities they serve, and we look forward to collaborating with them on meaningful programs that give college students a behind-the-scenes look at how our team operates. We also look forward to creating special moments for 23XI fans to meet Bubba at select races.”

Coca-Cola has joined Bubba Wallace & Co. in a full-season associate partnership.

