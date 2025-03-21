Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda captures an adorable moment with her 'dude' Becks in the latest IG story

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda Wallace, shared an adorable Instagram story with her son, Becks Hayden. The Wallace family teamed up with the former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio.

The Cup Series driver and his wife have been together for a long time. The couple met in high school and dated for six years before tying the knot in December 2022. Nearly two years later, during the 2024 season's playoff, they were blessed with their first child, Becks Hayden, on September 29.

In the latest story, Bubba Wallace's wife shared a selfie with her almost seven-month-old son. Amanda donned a black top and dressed her son in a blue outfit and wrote a heartfelt caption:

"My dude."

Amanda Wallace with her son Becks Hayden on a flight to Miami (Source: @amandaaawallace via Instagram)

In the follow-up story, Mrs. Wallace re-shared a picture posted by her husband on his Instagram account. The image featured Wallace's buddy, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, and his wife, Gianna Tulio. The Wallace and Blaney families were headed to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Cup Series race, Straight Talk Wireless 400, scheduled for March 23, 2025.

"Gang's all here," wrote Bubba Wallace.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

The Wallace and Blaney family on a flight to Homestead-Miami Speedway (Source: @amandaaawallace via Instagram)

In the last story, Gianna Tulio held baby Becks in her hand and enjoyed the flight in her "PJs." Previously, she enjoyed "Auntie Day" with Wallace's son during the Pennzoil 400 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week.

Bubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda, shared their son, Becks Hayden's, "first trip"

In December 2024, the 2025 Daytona Duel One winner, Bubba Wallace, enjoyed his off-season with his wife, Amanda, and son, Becks. During the Christmas holiday, the latter took his family on a trip to New York to spend quality time with them.

The Wallace family began their tour with a Chinese meal and then enjoyed an enchantment performance by the Rockettes. After the performance, the couple wandered the streets of New York with their son and decided to try something new for dinner.

Bubba Wallace and Amanda went to a Japanese restaurant for omakase sushi. Wallace captioned the post:

"Merry Christmas!!!! Becks’ first trip from NYC! We're sure he will remember all of it!"

Expand Tweet

They ended the Christmas day enjoying the Grinch, and Mrs. Wallace highlighted that Becks slept through the entire trip.

"Decided to do something a lil different for Christmas this year ❤️ started off with some Chinese 🤤 then saw the Rockettes perform 👯‍♀️ and then wandered the city before having a omakase sushi dinner. Ended the evening watching the Grinch of course 🎄Becks slept through most of it though, except at night 😴😴😴 Merry Christmas to all!" wrote Amanda Wallace.

The one-way trip to New York City is around 510 miles and takes eight hours to reach the destination. Reflecting on the journey, Mr. and Mrs. Wallace claimed that traveling with a newborn is no easy task.

