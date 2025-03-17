Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna shares an adorable glimpse of 'the best day' with Bubba Wallace's son Becks

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, recently spent a day with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace's son. On Instagram. she shared glimpses of 'the best day' with Becks Hayden.

Ad

Blaney and Tulio first met in 2018 and started seeing each other in 2020. The couple got engaged in December 2023 and took a year to plan their wedding. They tied the knot in December 2024 in Aspen, Colorado, opting for the Winter Enchantment: A Candlelit Aspen Affair-themed wedding at Hotel Jerome.

Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace are long-time friends who sometimes poke fun at each other. Blaney's and Wallace's wives also get along and often go out together to spend some quality time. In her recent story, Gianna Tuilo revealed that she went on "Auntie duty" for Becks Hayden amid her husband's Las Vegas Motor Speedway race.

Ad

Trending

The Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney's wife shared an image with Bubba Wallace's son. She held Hayen closely with a big smile on her face. Tulio captured the wholesome moment and captioned it:

"I had the best day 💌"

Gianna Tulio with Becks Hayden at a cafe on her day out (source: @giannatulio via Instagram)

Bubba Wallace qualified 20th for the Pennzoil 400; meanwhile, Ryan Blaney kicked off the race from the last spot. Wallace ended the race in 28th place, and Blaney landed a P35 finish. Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry won the race at the 1.5-mile track.

Ad

"Everyone asks, 'Does it feel different now that you’re married?" Ryan Blaney addresses the most asked question on his marriage with Gianna Tulio

In February 2025, after completing one month of their marriage, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio were featured in an interview with NASCAR reporter Justin Schuloer. The couple discussed their marriage and answered the most asked questions.

Ad

Tulio opened up about learnings from her wedding and stated:

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure."

Ad

Continuing further, Ryan Blaney addressed the most asked question and revealed:

"Everyone asks, 'Does it feel different now that you’re married?' Well, yes and no. We already live together, but it does feel different. You have your significant other. We’re in this, for sure. There’s a lot that is the same, but in the back of your head, it is different because this is for sure your person forever. I didn’t think it would feel much different, but it definitely does in that regard."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The couple concluded and agreed upon one thing - they prefer calling each other husband and wife instead of calling each other fiancé and fiancee. Blaney ranks seventh on the points table with 143 points. He secured one top-five and two top-10 finishes in five starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback