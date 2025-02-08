Gianna Tulio mentions the one thing she has learned in her month-long marriage with Ryan Blaney

Recently, former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio were featured in an interview with NASCAR writer Justin Schuoler. During the interview, Tulio revealed one thing she has learned from the first month of their marriage.

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio first met in 2018 and began dating in December 2020. Three years later, after the Team Penske driver's first-ever Cup Series championship title win, the couple got engaged at Leavenworth, Washington, in December 2023. Nearly a year later, in December 2024, the couple tied the knot in Aspen, Colorado, in a private wedding.

The NASCAR couple has completed one month together as husband and wife. Reflecting upon this, NASCAR journalist Justin Schuoler asked Ryan Blaney's wife about what she learned from their marriage so far. She replied:

Trending

"I don't think I've learned anything in the first month. Not that I haven't learned anything; I just feel like everything feels the same, you know, like it's just security. I guess I feel more secure I have a husband. I've learned that, but I always felt secure."

Expand Tweet

Tulio agreed with her husband Ryan Blaney and pointed out that they prefer calling each other "husband" and "wife" instead of using the term "fiancé."

Ryan Blaney's wife Gianna recently shared a picture from their Texas visit

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio recently took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt moment with her husband amid their visit to Austin, Texas. The couple is collaborating with NASCAR at COTA, and the governing body's official page shared a romantic click of the couple in front of the "I love you so much" mural wall.

The couple explored the city of Austin as part of their trip for NASCAR at COTA. The visit might be a precursor for the upcoming stock car racing event at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March. The governing body's page captioned the image:

"Love is in the air. 💌🦚💖"

Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna Tulio also indulged in local cuisine. Their first stop was at Cuantos Tacos, and then they went to Terry Black's BBQ. Later, the couple went to a University of Texas basketball game and supported the Longhorns facing the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The #12 Ford Mustang Darkhorse driver shared his excitement via an Instagram post and stated:

"We are going to the University of Texas basketball game later to cheer on the Longhorns, so that will be a good time. Really fun day here in Texas, here in Austin, the town is absolutely unbelievable."

Ryan Blaney is enjoying his off-time after competing in The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. He delivered a solid performance, finishing as the runner-up after qualifying 23rd for the event. He will compete in the Daytona 500 next week, and the race is scheduled for February 16, 2025, at the Daytona International Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback