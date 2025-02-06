“Love is in the air”: Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna shares a picture-perfect couple photo amid Texas visit 

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, recently shared a heartwarming moment from their visit to Austin, Texas, in collaboration with NASCAR COTA. The couple appeared in a post on the official NASCAR at COTA Instagram account, capturing a romantic snapshot in front of the iconic 'I love you so much' mural wall.

The post featured the Team Penske driver and his wife standing together in Austin, a city they explored as part of their trip for NASCAR at COTA. Their visit to Texas might come as a precursor for the upcoming NASCAR race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March. The post was captioned:

"Love is in the air. 💌🦚💖"

The NASCAR at COTA will take place at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna made the most of their visit.

The couple indulged in local cuisine, making stops at Cuantos Tacos and Terry Black’s BBQ, before heading to a University of Texas basketball game to support the Longhorns against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Blaney shared his excitement in the Instagram video, saying:

"We are going to the University of Texas basketball game later to cheer on the Longhorns, so that will be a good time. Really fun day here in Texas, here in Austin, the town is absolutely unbelievable."

Though Ryan Blaney enjoys his time off, his focus remains on the 2025 NASCAR season. His next race is scheduled for February 16 at Daytona International Speedway. He will return to Texas in early March for the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA, a track where he has made four starts, with his best finish being P6 in 2022.

Ryan Blaney reflects on Ty Gibbs’ airborne incident at Bowman Gray

NASCAR's Next Gen cars have proven to be both fast and unpredictable. During the Cook Out Clash’s Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) at Bowman Gray Stadium, Ty Gibbs experienced this firsthand when a collision sent his car airborne.

On the 64th lap, Gibbs was battling for a top-three finish when Justin Haley made aggressive contact with his left rear quarter panel. Gibbs lost control, sliding into the infield before colliding with Haley’s car once again. The impact lifted the front end of his vehicle, causing a dramatic wheelie before he exited the track.

Ryan Blaney, who has experienced similar incidents, discussed the moment on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. He talked about how brutal the landing could be in a Next-Gen car.

"I wonder how his back is today; Ty Gibbs launching over the #7. Obviously, he didn’t mean to jump wheels. I think he meant to just door him and pull off. I know what it feels like to just bottom out one of these cars. There are these blocks under the frame that are just solid. I know I would be bedridden. I wouldn’t be here today; I would be in the hospital," Blaney said.

Blaney is no stranger to airborne crashes. During practice for the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas in 2023, his car went airborne after making contact with another vehicle.

Despite the crash, Gibbs managed to finish 14th in the LCQ. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson won the race and Josh Berry, who started in 13th place, took a second-place finish to advance to the main event.

