"Really fun day here in Texas": Ryan Blaney and wife Gianna explore Austin's top attractions with NASCAR at COTA 

The 2025 NASCAR season is here, but Ryan Blaney and his wife Gianna are still hung up on the offseason. Following an exciting trip to Texas, about a 19-hour drive from their home in Mooresville, the couple appeared in a video on nascaratcota’s official Instagram account.

With his belly full from the food he had at Cuantos Tacos and then at Terry Black’s BBQ, Blaney seemed excited to hop on his next task: paying a visit to the University of Texas to cheer for the Texas Longhorns during their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“We are going to the University of Texas basketball game later to cheer on the Longhorns so that will be a good time,” Ryan Blaney said. “Really fun day here in Texas, here in Austin, the town is absolutely unbelievable.”

Blaney is preparing for his upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 16. However, he will have to visit Texas again at the beginning of March for this year’s NASCAR Cup Series bid at COTA.

“Looking forward to coming back here at the end of February starting arch for the racetrack at COTA; should be great,” the former Cup champion added.

To this day, Blaney has made four starts at the 3.426-mile motor racing track. His best finish there came in 2022, an impressive P6 finish. 2025 will mark Blaney’s eighth full season driving for Team Penske and 10th in the Cup Series.

Fans can watch the 68-lap feature at COTA on FOX on March 2 from 3:30 PM ET onwards. Radio updates will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ryan Blaney sends a clear message to NASCAR ahead of its Daytona outing

Not long ago, a new regulation called the Open Exemption Provisional was ushered into effect. Under the OEP, if a driver of international repute from other racing disciplines like the IndyCar, WEC, or Formula 1 competes and fails to qualify for the Daytona 500, they will be handed a pass to fill the 41st spot on the final race day.

For this year’s iteration of the crown jewel event, Helio Castroneves, a four-time Indy 500 winner, will run the No. 91 entry for Trackhouse Racing under the Open Exemption Provisional. Notably, this is going to be his NASCAR Cup Series debut.

Although Ryan Blaney is excited to race Castroneves, the former said that NASCAR is currently walking on thin ice, especially following the introduction of the OEP.

“Personally, I’m happy for Helio because I love Helio,” said Blaney (via motorcycle sports.net). “He was driving IndyCars when I got over to Penske, and he’s one of the nicest and greatest human beings you’ll ever meet. I was pumped to race with him at Daytona.”

However, he added,

“If we’re just giving out free spots to other folks who want to come in and run one-offs, you got to be able to get your work in and qualify for it.”

Furthermore, Castroneves is not the only one running a non-chartered car in the prestigious 500-miler. Here is all you need to know about the lineup, including the nine open entries, for the major league event.

