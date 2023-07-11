Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda Carter chooses a side between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda Carter are the latest people from the racing fraternity to pick sides with either Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg. More than the 23XI Racing driver himself, his wife Amanda Carter has been very active in supporting one tech billionaire's social media efforts over the other's.

After a clash between Twitter's new owner Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg broke out with a few catcalls on social media, the founder of Facebook went out to compete with the Tesla founder.

With a new social media platform to take on Twitter, Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms Inc. came up with Threads. The new record-breaking platform saw one of the fastest number of downloads for any app in history.

Amidst all this online chaos, Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda Carter seems to have picked her side. She is being seen more and more active on the platform and continues to engage with fans as everyone finds their feet on the new interface. Quoting one of her posts, she wrote:

"I really just watched on the other app; maybe I’ll engage more on this one.”

It remains to be seen whether Threads can take the fight to Twitter over the long run, which has been a staple of news-style social media for a significant amount of time.

Bubba Wallace sums up his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

The driver of the #23 Toyota Camry TRD fielded by 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Bubba Wallace is one driver who hasn't been able to string together results lately.

Sitting in P17 on the driver's standings table after last weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Mobile, Alabama native looks forward to turning his season around soon.

He further elaborated in a recent interview with Peter Stratta and said:

"We've made a lot of mistake, I've made a lot of mistakes last few weeks that have cost us a lot. This format has produced us going out. I'll just go out and be competitive and I have to do a better job at that."

Watch Bubba Wallace try and turn things around this Sunday as NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Crayon 301. Currently sitting outside the cutoff for the 2023 post-season playoffs, he will need to ramp up his performances soon.

The race goes live on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET on the USA Network.

