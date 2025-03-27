Bubba Wallace's wife Amanda shares playful footage of 'silly' antics that make son Becks giggle 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace’s wife, Amanda, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with her toddler, Becks. Amanda welcomed Becks into the world on September 29, 2024, hours after Wallace finished running last year’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Becks is often seen in Amanda’s stories and posts on social media. This time around, she was seen playing with the little munchkin, who kept giggling throughout the entire video. This is what she captioned her story:

“Just a silly boy and his silly mommy.”

Here is a screenshot of the same:

(Source: Amanda Wallace/Instagram)

Amanda is an aspiring painter with over a thousand followers on her art page named mandyinthestudio. When not creating beautiful pieces, Amanda accompanies her husband to racetracks. Just recently, she was seen at Homestead-Miami Speedway with Wallace and Becks.

Bubba Wallace is in his eighth year driving in the NASCAR Cup Series. He currently pilots the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, a three-car team owned by Denny Hamlin and former NBA legend Michael Jordan. Wallace hasn’t won a race for years now and so, he is looking forward to snapping his 85-race winless streak.

Wallace bagged a P3 finish last week at Homestead. Next up for the Alabama native is the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. The Virginian short track happens to be the only racetrack that has hosted a Cup race every season.

Scheduled for Sunday, March 30, the 400-lap feature will be televised on Fox Sports 1 with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Bubba Wallace has previously made 14 starts at Martinsville. His best finish of a P4 came on April 7, 2024.

Bubba Wallace shares selfie following a “bada**” fan moment

Bubba Wallace qualified ninth for last week’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. After the qualifyings were over, the Toyota star was walking back to his team’s hauler when a young girl and her father approached him.

Wallace thought she was there for a selfie, like the fans usually do. However, the girl brought out a camera and clicked a picture of Wallace instead. Needless to say, the speedster was pleasantly surprised.

He clicked a selfie with the little fan and later posted the same on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the following caption:

“After qualifying I was heading back to my hauler..a father approached me and ask if his daughter could get a pic, I said no problem.. waited for her to walk over but no. She pulls up her camera and snaps a photo OF me… this was bada**!! So I had to get a pic with her!”

Bubba Wallace has led 98 laps so far, with his first top-five of the season coming last Sunday at Homestead. He sits seventh in the driver standings with 166 points to his name.

