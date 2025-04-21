Bubba Wallace's wife shares adorable snippet of son's 'first Easter egg hunt'

Amanda, Bubba Wallace's wife, shared an adorable clip on social media, giving a glimpse of their son's first Easter egg hunt. The video captured the little one playing around with Easter eggs during NASCAR's only off-week in the 2025 season.

Ad

Wallace first crossed paths with Amanda during high school but didn't begin dating until 2016 when the 23XL star invited her to a race in Las Vegas. He popped the question in June 2021, and a year later, the couple got married on New Year's Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina. They welcomed their first child, Becks Hayden Wallace, on September 29, 2024.

In an Instagram story, Amanda shared a short clip of her Easter weekend with Becks. The subtext on the clip read:

Ad

Trending

"First East egg hunt"

Bubba Wallace's wife shares picture of son's first Easter egg hunt. Source : @Instagram/amandaaawallace

Amanda holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Banking from Appalachian State University. Her work experience includes a stint as a financial analyst at the Bank of America before transitioning to become a full-time artist. She shares her artwork on her Instagram handle @mandyinthestudio.

Ad

Bubba Wallace celebrates wife's birthday and son's six-month milestone on Instagram

Bubba Wallace recently shared a wholesome Instagram post celebrating his wife Amanda's 31st birthday, along with his son turning six months old. The post featured a series of images capturing candid moments between the mother-son duo.

The Instagram carousel began with Becks perched on the lap of Amanda. The following slides revealed more adorable moments of the two with the caption:

Ad

"Saturday, our little man turned 6mo old!😩🥹 Today my best friend turned 31! She’s so hot🤓 Happy birthday babe! @amandaaawallace We love you!"

Ad

Bubba Wallace recently shared a post appreciating the two for giving him the strength to overcome a tough race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Reflecting upon the same, he shared a post on X, writing:

"Damn that was rough. Thought it was going alright and then just plateaued. Hearing my wife make Becks laugh on the way to plane made me realize, 'oh well, move on.' Nothing better than hearing that!🥹See yall in dega, I’m out✌🏾"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bubba Wallace finished 19th in the Food City 500, marking his second finish outside the top 20 after consecutive third-place finishes at Martinsville and Miami. His teammate, Tyler Reddick, placed one spot above him but dropped two spots in the standings. The result netted Wallace 18 points, while his standings remain unchanged at eighth, one spot below Reddick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More