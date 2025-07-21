Bubba Wallace all set for “a very special road trip” with iconic TV character 

Bubba Wallace is set to make a famous crossover between the iconic Sesame Street and NASCAR. He is set to take a road trip with the characters from the series.Wallace is ready for “a very special road trip” with the famous Sesame Street character Cookie Monster, along with other friends, this summer. The road trip is part of a fun series featuring Wallace following plenty of light-hearted adventures with Cookie Monster.The road trip serves as a joyful diversion from his busy and competitive NASCAR schedule, and gives fans a glimpse into the softer side of Wallace compared to everyday life on the track.Sesame Street tweeted the video of Bubba Wallace planning the road trip with Cookie Monster on X with the caption:&quot;America, here we come! Your Sesame Street pals are starting a very special road trip with Mr. @BubbaWallace! Where should their first pit-stop be?&quot;Bubba Wallace’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been plagued with inconsistency and unending frustration, all the while trying to sever a winless streak that dates back to September 2022.Wallace’s winless streak has reached 100 races. While he has shown moments of speed and competitiveness, with seven top-10 finishes and three top fives (including a season-best third at Miami and Martinsville), to go along with six DNFs.Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace exit clauses in sharp focus as 23XI hits NASCAR charter roadblockThe futures of Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing have come under scrutiny as the team faces a potential loss of its NASCAR charters due to an ongoing lawsuit and refusal to sign the new charter agreement. Both Reddick and Wallace reportedly have exit clauses in their contracts that allow them to leave the team if they are not provided with a chartered car, making their seats hot topics in the garage amid legal uncertainty.A federal judge recently declined to let 23XI Racing and its ally Front Row Motorsports continue racing with their charters, raising the possibility of the teams losing their guaranteed place on the grid in the coming months, even if NASCAR has assured the teams that none of the drivers would lose their seats mid-season.&quot;There is no credible risk or even threat that any of the Plaintiffs' drivers will leave mid-season, let alone over the next two weeks. None of their evidence even makes that claim,&quot; NASCAR said in a statement.However, with Reddick holding significant interest from other teams and Wallace sharing similar contract language, the long-term stability of 23XI’s lineup depends on whether the team can resolve its charter situation. Insider reports indicate that, while other teams would be eager to secure Reddick if he became available, the complexity of a mid-season switch makes such a move highly unlikely in the near term.