Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace exit clauses in sharp focus as 23XI hits NASCAR charter roadblock

NASCAR drivers, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, are in the limelight as the 23XI Racing team's lawsuit against NASCAR heads towards an unfavourable outcome for the Cup Series team. In recent days, news about the possibility of Reddick leaving the 23XI Racing team has been circulating, with the driver having an exit clause in the contract with his team.

The team has partnered with the Front Row Motorsports team after refusing to sign the new charter agreement. A federal judge refused the request of both teams to continue racing with their charters, which brings forth the possibility of the team losing its charter as soon as the race in Dover this weekend.

If the team continues with its lawsuit against NASCAR, it might lose both its drivers, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace. However, NASCAR has ensured the team that none of the drivers would lose their seats mid-season.

There is no credible risk or even threat that any of the Plaintiffs' drivers will leave mid-season, let alone over the next two weeks. None of their evidence even makes that claim," NASCAR said in a statement.

According to The Athletic, Reddick's contract states that if he is not provided with a chartered car, he can choose to leave the team and race somewhere else, making him the hottest opportunity available in NASCAR at the moment. Wallace also faces these issues and has the same clause in his racing contract with the team.

Both Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace have close relations with the team owners, Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and may refuse to leave the 23XI Racing team due to its rapid growth and improvements.

NASCAR Insider shares his take on Tyler Reddick's ongoing situation

Tyler Reddick and the 23XI Racing team are stuck in a tricky spot due to their ongoing lawsuit against NASCAR. The team might just lose their charter for the season, which would result in Reddick being available in the driver market for other teams to grab.

NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi recently shared his thoughts about the situation and how other teams are keeping a close eye on the ongoing legal battle.

"There are numerous teams in the garage who have looked at this situation and said, 'We would love to have Tyler Reddick in our race car'. Do I think anything will happen in the middle of the season? I do not. For a lot of reasons, I don’t think you would expect to see anything midseason. There are too many hoops to hop through; it gets messy and complicated,” Bianchi said via the Teardown podcast.

Reddick is currently ranked fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings. The driver is yet to secure a win this season that guarantees his spot in the playoffs. He would expect a strong performance in the next Cup Series race in Dover this weekend.

