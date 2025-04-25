Bubba Wallace shames crew chief Freddie Kraft in hilarious online comment

Bubba Wallace gave NASCAR fans a good laugh with a cheeky comment directed at his longtime spotter, Freddie Kraft. The jab came in response to a post by Kraft, where he reflected on past mistakes during races at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace used the moment to poke fun at Kraft while also referencing a popular online trend.

The comment was posted on Bubba Wallace’s official X account. Wallace retweeted a post from Freddie Kraft, who had shared his thoughts while rewatching old Talladega races. In the original post, Freddie Kraft wrote:

"Rewatching races at Talladega is bad for the blood pressure. Especially when you can see the mistakes you made coming all over again 🤬😂. Have I mentioned I miss the old car at Superspeedways at all? 🥲"

Bubba Wallace’s reply pulled no punches. He wrote,

"You make mistakes?? Never thought we’d hear that. Remember 1st step is admitting. Proud of you buddy. Takes a lot of courage and apparently 15 years. We listen and don’t judge."

The line, "We listen and don’t judge," is part of a trending online challenge where people open up about something personal while the others involved are expected to simply listen and not judge.

Kraft and Wallace have worked together since 2010. Their partnership started with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, where they won their very first race at Greenville-Pickens Speedway. Over the years, Kraft has remained by Wallace’s side as his spotter through different series, crew chiefs, and teams.

Currently, Kraft continues to spot for Wallace in the NASCAR Cup Series. The duo has had two wins together — one at Talladega and the other at Kansas.

“He sucks”: Bubba Wallace gives a sarcastic response to his Cup Series stats

Three weeks ago, Bubba Wallace reacted to a tweet by NASCAR stats analyst Daniel Cespedes, who had posted a breakdown of early-season stats. The data showed Wallace leading in several categories, but the 23XI Racing driver gave a witty reply to the post and simply wrote:

“He sucks.”

Cespedes had posted that Wallace led the entire Cup Series in percentage of laps run in the Top 3 and Top 5 across the last seven races. Specifically, Wallace was ahead of Christopher Bell in the Top 3 percentage and ahead of William Byron in the Top 5.

Even in the Top 10 category, Wallace was right behind the best, placing third after Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney. In the Top 20, Wallace was in fourth place, trailing behind teammate Tyler Reddick, Larson, and Byron.

So far in the 2025 season, Bubba Wallace has had a steady run. Driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, he is currently ranked 8th in the standings with 251 points, 95 points behind the leader. Across 9 races, Wallace has yet to grab a win but has scored 3 Top 10 finishes and 2 Top 5s.

