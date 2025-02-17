Bubba Wallace shares cute picture of his son and wife Amanda during the Daytona 500 red flag 

Bubba Wallace recently shared an adorable moment with his wife Amanda and their son Becks during the Daytona 500 red flag delay. The NASCAR driver, who was waiting for the race to resume, posted the picture in response to a fan request on Instagram.

The photo was uploaded during a question-and-answer session that the 23XI Racing driver conducted during the Daytona 500 delay. He commenced the "Ask a Question" with the caption:

"Can I take your order? 🍟" to engage with fans.

One fan responded with a request for a picture of Bubba Wallace’s son. In response, he posted an adorable photo of his wife Amanda, and son Becks posing for the camera. The fan wrote,

"More Becks pics 🥰🥰,"

Bubba Wallace's Instagram story. Source: Instagram, @bubbawallace

As sourced via Motorsports.com, severe weather threats had been a concern leading up to the 2025 Daytona 500. To counter potential delays, NASCAR officials moved the race’s start time up by an hour. Despite their efforts, rain arrived shortly after the green flag was waved at Daytona International Speedway.

The race began with Chase Briscoe leading the field for Toyota’s first-ever pole position in the NASCAR season-opener. The drivers went three-wide early on. Carson Hocevar encountered fuel pressure issues but was able to continue. However, just 11 laps into the race, rain was detected in Turn 2, forcing NASCAR to halt proceedings at approximately 2:20 PM EST.

The stoppage lasted around three hours, with officials taking extra precautions due to previous incidents where sudden rain led to massive wrecks at Daytona. When the race was set to resume, another unexpected shower hit, causing a second red flag at Lap 21. Fortunately, this delay was much shorter, and the race eventually continued without further interruptions.

Amanda Wallace celebrates Bubba Wallace’s Daytona Duel win

Bubba Wallace had entered the Daytona 500 on a high note, having won the first Duel race ahead of the main event. On February 13, 2025, Wallace secured the third-place starting position for the Daytona 500 with his win in Duel #1. The victory also gave him 10 points, briefly placing him at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Following the win, Wallace lifted his son Becks in celebration, a moment that quickly gained comparisons to The Lion King’s iconic "Circle of Life" scene. Amanda Wallace reshared the moment on her Instagram story, originally posted by @brynnhunte, and wrote,

"Duel #1 winners!!!! Great start to the 500 weekend."

Amanda celebrates husband Bubba Wallace's Duel #1 win ((Image via Instagram/ @amandaaawallace)

Amanda also shared a post from NASCAR’s official page, encouraging her husband to 'keep this momentum going for Sunday.'(the Daytona race originally scheduled for Sunday the 15th was postponed to Monday the 16th.) Another story featured a close-up of Becks with the caption,

"When you get woken up for VL (Victory Lane)."

Several NASCAR community members, including Denny Hamlin’s fiancée Jordan Fish and Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna Tulio, joined in celebrating Wallace’s win. Fish reposted the father-son moment, while Tulio added, ‘Crying for ya’ll,’ expressing her excitement for the family’s big moment.

