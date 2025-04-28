Bubba Wallace takes a sly dig at Joey Logano after Austin Cindric’s Talladega triumph 

Bubba Wallace gave a cheeky response to his success and the chaos in Team Penske after the 2025 Talladega race. As Austin Cindric took the checkered flag in a thrilling victory at the Jack Link's 500, Wallace took to social media to make a subtle jab at Joey Logano, whose frustrations with his Penske teammate became one of the day's biggest talking points.

Wallace's dig lies in the growing tension inside the Penske camp after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. Logano and Wallace were battling side-by-side to win Stage 2 on Lap 120. The three-time champion looked poised to get a crucial stage win as Wallace blocked him on the low line, forcing him to the outside with Cindric running behind him.

Logano expected a push from Cindric, who appeared to give a soft bump and then lift off the throttle. This allowed Bubba Wallace to grab the stage win, as Logano blasted Cindric over team radio, for giving away the stage to a Toyota. Cindric eventually finished 0.056 seconds ahead of Ryan Preece in a photo finish to take his first win at Talladega.

He posted a celebratory photo on X with his #2 Penske team holding the Talladega trophy, captioned:

"TALLADEGA WINNERS 🤘🏻 Could not be any more proud of this team #winning"

Reposting Cindric's tweet on his timeline, Bubba Wallace wrote:

"Big AC fan in stage 2… don’t listen to the naysayers, you were perfect!😂"

The humor wasn't lost on fans as Wallace positioned himself perfectly to take advantage of the Team Penske drivers' miscalculated teamwork. Wallace's message was a light-hearted and sharp nod to Cindric's move, which directly helped him grab his second stage win of the season.

NASCAR assigns ten points to stage winners, which goes down by a point until the tenth. The win was one of the highlights of the day for the 23XI Racing #23 driver, who found his third top-ten finish at Talladega Superspeedway. In a race that featured 67 lead changes and four cautions, with mostly green-flag racing, Wallace showed consistency even as others faltered around him.

Bubba Wallace caps off strong Talladega performance with top-10 finish

Bubba Wallace looks on in his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 - Source: Getty

Beyond the humorous dig, Bubba Wallace showcased an impressive performance in his 15th outing at the 2.66-mile tri-oval. Wallace qualified 20th and showed patience initially to reach the top five within 25 laps. He held his place and even led briefly on the final lap of Stage 1.

Expand Tweet

Despite a push from Cody Ware, he couldn't fend off Kyle Larson's charge, ultimately settling for fifth place in that segment. Stage 2 brought the day's biggest reward for the 2021 Talladega winner, thanks to sharp racing instincts and the unfolding Penske drama.

In the final stage, Wallace remained in contention but couldn't find the right drafting help late, eventually crossing the line in eighth place. Wallace earned 16 stage points from the race, taking his total to 94 stage points this season, rising to seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 296 overall points.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

