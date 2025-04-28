Joey Logano blasts ‘stupid’ teammate Austin Cindric for helping Bubba Wallace in Talladega

The Jack Link's 500 just folded up, leaving a heated moment between three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano and his teammate, Austin Cindric. The incident occurred during the final lap of stage two, where the two drivers were vying for the stage win. However, Logano lost it to 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace.

During the final lap of stage two, the #2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver decided to slow down and let the 23XI Racing driver pass, killing Logano's chance to secure the stage win. Following the incident, the #22 Ford driver lost his cool and expressed frustration over Cindric's move over the team radio.

NASCAR analyst Kelly Crandall shared Joey Logano's radio message via an X post:

"Way to go, Austin. Way to go you dumb f**k. Way to f******g go. What a stupid s**t. GOD. He just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota the stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumba**. ... Put that in his freaking notes and text it to us."

Despite being the defending champion, the Team Penske star has struggled in the 2025 season. He currently ranks ninth on the Cup Series driver's points table with 245 points. He has clinched his first top-five finish at Talladega Superspeedway after starting the race from third place, making it his season's best finish in ten races.

NASCAR champion Joey Logano honored with the Walk of Fame at Talladega Superspeedway

Ahead of the Jack Link's 500, the Team Penske driver was inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame at the Davey Allison Memorial Park. He joined the distinction alongside NASCAR legends like Richard Petty, Donnie Allison, Bobby Allison, and Dale Earnhardt.

The track president, Brian Crichton, praised Logano on entering the Walk of Fame and stated (via abc340 News):

"Joey is no stranger to visiting victory lane at Talladega, and his continued success has earned him a well-deserved spot among NASCAR’s greatest in the Talladega Walk of Fame. Joey is a remarkable talent for our sport, and his passion and dedication to racing will continue to be on full display for years to come."

Joey Logano reshared the thread shared by his team's official X account and showcased his gratitude. He wrote:

"Thank You Talladega!"

The Middletown, Connecticut, native has won three events at the 2.660-mile track. Meanwhile, his former teammate, Brad Keselowski, has won six events there and was inducted into the Walk of Fame over a decade ago in 2012.

