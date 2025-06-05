Budding NASCAR star Toni Breidinger has her “self-expression” dream come true for Michigan

NASCAR starlet Toni Breidinger has announced a new primary sponsor for the #5 Tricon Garage Toyota, teaming up with Coach for two race weekends. The New York-based luxury fashion house will feature on the #5 Toyota Tundra in this weekend's race at Michigan International Speedway.

After finishing fourth in the ARCA Menards standings last year, Breidinger moved up the ranks in 2025 to compete full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series. Having made her Truck debut with Tricon Garage in 2023, she returned to the team for her rookie season, driving the #5 Toyota Tundra.

On June 5, Tricon Garage and Toni Breidinger announced Coach as the primary sponsor for this weekend's race at Michigan. The luxury fashion brand will make a second appearance later this year at Talladega in October. The #5 Toyota Tundra will sport Coach's signature black and white colors in the paint scheme.

Breidinger was a part of Coach's SoHo sneaker campaign, inspired by New York's free spirit. The 25-year-old NASCAR starlet expressed her gratitude for collaborating with a brand that allows her to express herself.

"Proud to have @Coach on my truck for this weekend’s race at Michigan. To be a part of their SoHo Sneaker Campaign and now have them on the truck is a dream. Grateful to work with brands who embrace me and my self-expression. #CoachNY #CourageToBeReal" she wrote on X.

Here is the Coach-sponsored paint scheme for this weekend:

Toni Breidinger has brought a wave of high-profile sponsors to NASCAR, partnering with Victoria's Secret for her Truck Series debut. Raising Cane's also launched a nationwide campaign centered around Breidinger. She has also partnered with Sunoco and Celsius.

Breidinger recently announced a partnership with Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand. The partnership marked the brand's first national sports partnership, appearing on the #5 Toyota as a primary sponsor at Nashville Superspeedway.

The NASCAR Truck race at Michigan International Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, at 12:00 PM ET.

Toni Breidinger opens up about her Truck Series Rookie campaign

Toni Breidinger recently opened up about the challenges she's facing in her rookie Truck Series campaign. She said that the jump in competitiveness from the ARCA Menards Series to Trucks is massive. She also mentioned that limited practice time makes it even tougher for rookie drivers to adapt.

In a recent interview with BroBible, the #5 Tricon Garage driver opened up about her rookie season.

"I’ve learned so much this year. The jump on the competitive racing side from the ARCA Series to Trucks is pretty massive. The ARCA Series is a great stepping stone place to learn but the competition on Trucks is more intense. It’s my first time on a lot of the tracks this year and we only get 20 minutes of practice, which means I have to learn them really quick. I’m up against guys who have already been to these tracks a few times. And you have more obligations on top of it because it’s that next level up," she said.

Toni Breidinger kicked off her season with a 28th-place finish at Daytona and recorded her best finish of the season, 18th, at Rockingham. Her 15th-place finish at Kansas Speedway in her debut outing remains her best Truck Series result.

Breidinger will be back in action this weekend, driving the Coach-sponsored #5 Toyota at Michigan International Speedway.

