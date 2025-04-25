Toni Breidinger shares why her partnership with Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila feels organic

NASCAR sensation Toni Breidinger opened up about her new partnership with Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila and why the brand feels like a natural fit for her. The NASCAR Truck Series rookie shared how their aligned interests with the female-founded brand led to the historic collaboration.

Jenner's award-winning 818 Tequila announced Breidinger as its first national sports partnership. Marking the brand's entry into the professional sports world, 818 Tequila will serve as the primary sponsor on Breidinger's #5 Tricon Garage Toyota. The brand will make its NASCAR debut at Nashville Superspeedway.

Toni Breidinger explained that 818 Tequila's authenticity and values aligned with her own. In a male-dominated sport, the 25-year-old NASCAR trailblazer noted that Kendall Jenner's brand focuses on community and is founded and run by women in a similarly male-dominated industry, making it a natural fit for the partnership.

"It's very important to work with brands who feel authentic to me and have the same morals. I feel like 818 aligns with me perfectly because they're all about community, they're female-founded and led," she told People.com

"I know historically the tequila space has been very male-dominated and so is the motorsport space, a very male-dominated industry. So I love to see what Kendall's doing as a female entrepreneur... both of our worlds kind of aligned," she added.

Kendall Jenner, a popular model and social media personality, launched the 818 Tequila brand in 2021. Partnering with family-owned farms in Jalisco, Mexico, the brand emphasizes sustainability and transparency while sourcing the highest quality ingredients for its tequila.

Toni Breidinger will debut 818 Tequila as the primary sponsor for the Truck Race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on May 30. The brand will appear as an associate sponsor for the rest of the season on the #5 Tricon Garage Toyota.

Kendall Jenner reacts to historic partnership with Toni Breidinger

Kendall Jenner was thrilled to announce 818 Tequila's partnership with Toni Breidinger, marking the brand's first national sports collaboration. Entering the motorsports world alongside the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver, Jenner described Breidinger as a force both on and off the track.

"Toni is a force both on the track and on social media. We are so excited to partner with her for our first national sports partnership," Jenner was quoted as saying by TobyChristie.com.

Toni Breidinger is NASCAR's most popular star on social media, with over five million followers across platforms. The Truck Series rookie has also secured partnerships with Sunoco, Raising Cane's, and Celsius.

Seven rounds into her rookie Truck Series campaign, Breidinger recently recorded a season-best 18th-place finish at Rockingham Speedway. She currently sits 23rd in the drivers' standings, and will return to action at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2.

