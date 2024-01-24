Busch Light reveals first of several paint schemes to adorn Ross Chastain's car during 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain is all set to kick-off his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on a high note. When the 31-year-old driver begins his third year with Trackhouse Racing, he and his #1 Chevrolet will have a new sponsor for the majority of the races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Trackhouse Racing on Monday (January 23) announced that Busch will serve as a primary partner for Chastain and the #1 Chevrolet car for the 2024 season as part of a multi-year partnership.

The team also unveiled the brand-new look of Chastain’s #1 Chevrolet Camaro featuring Busch Light’s paint scheme in select races starting with the Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the LA Memorial Coliseum and the season-opener Daytona 500.

Ross Chastain’s #1 car will feature a bold design with blue and white mountains throughout the design as well as chrome #1 on both sides of the car. Busch Light’s logo is displayed on the hood and both doors.

Trackhouse founder and owner, Justin Marks said in a statement:

“To have the official beer sponsor of NASCAR’s iconic logo on the No. 1 Chevrolet for Ross’ first race of the season is an honor. We’re so proud of Ross’ dedication to the sport that has gotten him to this point and can’t wait to crack a cold Busch Light in Victory Lane this year.”

Ross Chastain finished the 2023 season in ninth place in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings with two wins and one of them came at the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Ross Chastain spoke about joining hands with Busch Light

Trackhouse Racing driver is excited to represent the Busch Light brand on the track and pumped about the design named “iconic” which will premiere next month.

Speaking about the new sponsor and fresh paint scheme, Ross Chastain said in a team release:

“I can’t wait to represent the Busch Light brand on the track in 2024 and race for the mountains with the fresh, exhilarating look of the ‘Iconic’ paint scheme. This new paint scheme isn’t just a change in appearance – it represents Busch Light’s ongoing commitment to the sport, and I’m looking forward to seeing fans be captivated by it throughout the season.”

The colors of the iconic beer brand on Ross Chastain's car will return at World Wide Technology Raceway (June 2), followed by Watkins Glen International (September 15), Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (October 13), and the season-finale race at Phoenix Raceway as well as other events.