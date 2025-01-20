“But why?”: Danica Patrick shares her honest take on a new beverage involving coffee & martini

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently took to her Instagram and expressed her thoughts on a new drink. The well-recognized Wine Enthusiast page shared a new recipe to make an espresso martini with no alcohol, and Patrick was confused by the new concept.

The 42-year-old debuted in stock car racing in 2010 after a successful career in the IndyCar Series. She became the first woman to win the 2008 Indy Japan 300 and competed in 191 races in the Cup Series under Stewart-Haas Racing during her seven-year stint in NASCAR. Years later, in 2020, she ventured into winemaking and launched Danica Rosé Wine.

Being a wine enthusiast, Danica Patrick was shocked by the new non-alcoholic espresso martini recipe. She shared the post shared by Wine Enthusiast's Instagram page and reshared it on her story asking:

Trending

"But why? Just drink coffee."

Danica Patrick's reaction to the new non-alcoholic drink (Source: @daniciapatrick via Instagram)

The page highlighted that the drink was invented to give a quick caffeine boost without getting one drunk. The caption read:

"Need a quick and easy caffeine boost? You can make a silky, satisfying non-alcoholic espresso martini with just three ingredients. ☕️⁠"

Emily Saladino, a wine enthusiast, discovered the recipe, which required 1.5 oz of non-alcoholic white rum or spiced spirit alternative, 1 oz of rich brown simple syrup, 1.5 oz of brewed espresso or dark-roast coffee, cooled to room temperature, and three espresso or coffee beans to garnish the drink.

To prepare the drink, mix all the ingredients in the cocktail mixer with some ice, shake vigorously for 20-30 seconds, and strain it in a martini glass.

“I’ll never understand”: Danica Patrick opened up about the ban of Red Dye number 3

On Thursday, January 16, former IndyCar Series driver Danica Patrick took to her Instagram and expressed her views on the Red Dye number 3 ban. She shared a clip of a well-recognized psychiatrist Daniel G. Amen on her story in which the doctor explained the severe medical conditions caused by the dye.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned Red Dye number 3 on Wednesday, January 15. The dye is widely used in food and drinks, including candy, cereals, cherries in fruit cocktails, and strawberry-flavored milkshakes to enhance and bring out the bright red cherry color.

Dr. Amen revealed that brain health is directly affected by a person's dietary habits, and synthetic dyes increase the risk of hyperactivity and behavioral issues in children and adults. Additionally, the Red Dye 3 is also linked to cancer in animals.

Reflecting on the concerning health issues caused by the dye, Danica Patrick wrote:

"Amen! How this got into our food in the first place, I'll never understand"

The FDA has given the manufacturers a deadline of January 15, 2027, to reformulate their recipes. For drug-ingested companies, the deadline is extended for a year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback