WATCH: Camila Cabello uses infamous Charles Leclerc audio at Miami Grand Prix

Shortly after the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP Driver Parade got done and dusted, an ardent Charles Leclerc fan's top-of-the-voice effort to get the much-needed attention of his favorite Scuderia Ferrari driver went viral in the community.

Moving forward, Grammy-winning artist Camila Cabello used the infamous audio obtained from Jeddah as she headed for the star-studded Miami GP.

A fan shared Cabello's video, wherein she could be seen yearning for Charles Leclerc's attention, mimicking the young fan's words, resembling the kid who tried the same during the second Grand Prix weekend: (via leclercsletters on X):

Expand Tweet

A few hours are left for the sixth GP weekend to kick off at the Miami International Autodrome. Max Verstappen will dominate the 57-lap race start after setting the lowest qualifying time and emerging victorious from his 19-lap Sprint race yesterday.

The heavy upgrades done by the top teams like McLaren, Mercedes, and Aston Martin would've been extensively examined by the drivers and engineers after getting a taste of the new package during the practice, Sprint race, and the qualifying run.

Charles Leclerc aims to capitalize on "unhappy" Max Verstappen as he eyes his maiden GP victory of the season

The RB20 fielded by Red Bull's Dutchman has not lost a single race completed by it until now, except the Australian GP, where brake failure robbed Verstappen's perfect winning streak of nine races since the 2023 Singapore GP.

Moreover, with the Sprint race win, and P1 grid start on the 5.412 km asphalt, the 3x WDC has entered the Miami GP on a high note. However, like many teams, even the Milton Keynes-based outfit struggled with their tire consistency at the street circuit inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

Unlike other GPs, where the margin between race winner Verstappen and the runner-up stands huge, the 19-lap Sprint witnessed Charles Leclerc finishing much closer to the #1 RB20 driver, with a relatively small gap of +3.371 seconds.

The Monegasque aims to secure his first win this season after missing the top spot by a thin margin to teammate Carlos Sainz in Australia. Moreover, Max Verstappen's woes have apparently boosted the Ferrari driver's confidence as he eyes to challenge the Dutchman for a win in Miami.

While expressing his desire to bank on Red Bull's tire issue, Leclerc said (via Sky Sports on X):

"I hope he's (Max) still a little bit unhappy and that we can put him under pressure."

Expand Tweet

Charles Leclerc is currently third in the Formula One Driver's Championships with 83 points to his name, 35 points behind top spot holder Max Verstappen.