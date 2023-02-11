Can Brad Keselowski bounce back at Daytona 500 after a disappointing clash at the Coliseum?

Ahead of the upcoming 65th Daytona 500, 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion and current owner-operator at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Brad Keselowski did not have the best season last year.

Hoping to start the 2023 season on a high, the 38-year-old's ambitions did not come to fruition this year as well, with the new season of stock car racing going live from the LA Memorial Coliseum last weekend.

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles saw neither Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver make the qualifying cut for the race. Both Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher sat out the exhibition-style event for the second time in two years.

Elaborating on his performance from last weekend, Buescher told the media:

“It’s definitely a bummer again, we fought hard and thought we had made some improvements. I think we did, but ultimately it didn’t yield a much different result here. It’s definitely not the way you want to start the year, but we’ll be ready for Daytona."

Looking ahead to the 65th Daytona 500 due to go live from the tri-oval later this month, Roush Fenway Keselowski's performance at last year's 500-mile-long race appearance does show signs of hope for the Concord, North Carolina-based racing outfit.

Having swept both duels at the venue last year, RFK drivers gained momentum with a win for both drivers at the two exhibition races at Daytona International Speedway, cementing the fact that their car possesses pace, it is only a matter of how well the team unlocks it.

Given the right adjustments and set-up for the tri-oval, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher could well be seen challenging at the front at the prestigious 2023 Daytona 500.

Brad Keselowski seeks divine intervention ahead of the 2023 Daytona 500

Brad Keselowski, the driver of the #6 Ford Mustang at RFK Racing, is one person on the NASCAR Cup Series field who has had a history of near-misses and bad luck at the Daytona International Speedway.

Having gotten close to visiting Victory Lane on several occasions in his previous 13 appearances, the 38-year-old has somehow managed to not win the prestigious race. Heading into the 65th run of the 500-mile-long race, Keselowski wished for God's good graces and said:

“I try to put on my faith hat and look up at the good Lord and say, ‘I’m being tested,’ and that one day, he’s going to come through for me and things are going to play out, I guess we’ll see.”

The 65th Daytona 500 goes live from the tri-oval on February 19, 2023.

