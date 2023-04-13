Can Chase Elliott qualify for the NASCAR playoffs? Exploring the possibilities

NASCAR has given Chase Elliott a medical waiver, meaning he is still eligible for the driver's championship. Although he may theoretically collect enough points to make the playoffs via the usual method, he'll almost certainly need to win to cement a position in the postseason.

In his past seven full seasons at the sport's highest level, Elliott has never missed the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The road to the postseason is now, at the very least, clear with the No. 9 Chevrolet's driver returning this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. All he has to do is, win.

In NASCAR's age of elimination, winning to advance to the playoffs is not a novel concept, but Elliott's situation is distinct due to an offseason rule change and the Next Gen cars. Let's quickly review them both.

NASCAR's New Playoff Rule

Keep in mind that a driver's entry to the Cup Series Playoffs is secured by winning one of the 26 regular-season races.

But in the past, finishing in the top 30 in the points standings was also a requirement to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Before the 2023 season, the playoff conditions were removed for all three NASCAR national series.

Since Elliott is presently 42 points behind 30th-placed Noah Gragson, he shouldn't have any problem moving up the rankings anyhow, but the elimination of that condition makes his route easier. Since Elliott hasn't tried to start every race, NASCAR gave him a medical waiver so he may still compete in the postseason.

NEXT-GEN PARITY

One thing we discovered about the Next Gen cars in its debut season in 2022 is that it creates more winners. The No. 9 camp will need to pay attention to it. In 2023, we had seven different winners after eight races. Only William Byron has multiple race wins - two.

The postseason is a given for race winners. The remaining 16 drivers are those who finished first through third in the points standings. If he does not have a victory, the Regular Season Champion is still assured of a playoff place.

What if there are more winners than 16? Drivers with the most victories enter first. By order of the points standings, the drivers with one victory then make up the remaining field.

Therefore, Elliott has an uphill battle given his points position if he just wins once and there are more than 16 winners - keep in mind that there were 16 winners throughout the regular season and 19 winners overall last season.

Elliott's return should be a piece of cake since, in five straight seasons, he has won several races for Hendrick Motorsports.

Hendrick Motorsports updates on Chase Elliott

After recuperating from a leg injury, Elliott will take the throttle of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series contest at Martinsville Speedway on April 16.

"We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off," Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports said. "Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team."

"Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins."

Elliott will qualify for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs thanks to a waiver granted by NASCAR to Hendrick Motorsports.

